We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3636 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11720 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54241 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195605 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113183 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374760 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299999 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212221 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243376 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254708 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Ukraine has criticized the IOC's intentions to return Russians to the Olympics

The Ukrainian government condemned the words of the future head of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, who spoke in favor of the return of Russians to the Olympic Games. Ukraine calls for the prevention of Russians from international competitions.

War • April 2, 05:08 AM • 9587 views

Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76

George Foreman, known as Big George, has died at the age of 76. The boxing legend won Olympic gold in 1968 and became the oldest heavyweight champion at the age of 45, retiring in 1997 and promoting a bestselling grill.

Sports • March 22, 08:00 AM • 29709 views

Kirsty Coventry becomes the first female IOC President

Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe has been elected as the 10th IOC President, succeeding Thomas Bach. She will be the first woman to hold the post, receiving 49 votes in the first round.

Sports • March 20, 06:23 PM • 22387 views
Exclusive

Brovary City Council Increases Funding for Physical Education and Sports Development Program by UAH 1.5 Million

Brovary has allocated UAH 1. 5 million to support Olympians and develop sports. The funds will be used to reimburse athletes' travel expenses and help participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Society • October 31, 01:19 PM • 152683 views

Geoffrey Capes dies: British sports legend, twice recognised as the world's strongest man

British shot put record holder Geoff Capes has passed away at the age of 75. He was twice the strongest man in the world, three times the strongest man in Europe, and consumed 12,000 calories a day.

Sports • October 24, 09:48 AM • 15308 views

Tennis player Rafael Nadal announces retirement

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his retirement due to injuries. He thanked the fans in 12 languages. His last tournament was the 2024 Olympics.

Sports • October 10, 03:23 PM • 17029 views
Exclusive

The only one in Europe: how a wushu and martial arts school for children and youth works in Brovary

The only Wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe in Brovary trains world and European champions. The school's founder talks about its development, achievements, and support from local authorities.

Sports • October 7, 12:28 PM • 171561 views

Keeper handed over keys to apartments to Olympic champions from Odesa region

Oleg Kiper handed over the keys to the apartments to Olympic champions Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk. A businessman who had previously purchased an apartment for the family of a deceased paramedic helped to buy the apartments for the athletes.

Society • October 2, 07:10 PM • 25840 views

Olympic champion Olga Harlan is on the cover of Playboy Ukraine

Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan is on the cover of the September issue of Playboy Ukraine. The six-time Olympic medalist shared a photo on Instagram, thanking the team for the project.

UNN Lite • September 20, 05:58 PM • 105587 views

Athletes who took 4th to 6th place at the Olympics in Paris will receive UAH 250-150 thousand - Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has set the amount of rewards for athletes and coaches for 4th-6th places at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For 4th place - UAH 250 thousand, for 5th - UAH 200 thousand, for 6th - UAH 150 thousand.

Sports • September 20, 12:14 PM • 13414 views

Paris Olympics: British runner completes Olympic marathon with broken leg

Rose Harvey finished 78th at the 2024 Olympics after running a marathon with a stress fracture of her femur. The athlete was in pain, but decided to finish the race to fulfill her Olympic dream.

News of the World • August 14, 06:10 PM • 27582 views

"We were able to inspire everyone and show our will to win": Zelensky shared a video with Ukrainian Olympians

The President of Ukraine celebrated the success of the athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Zelensky shared the video, calling the Olympians the pride of Ukraine and emphasizing their will to win.

Sports • August 12, 07:54 AM • 38294 views

Ukrainian wrestler Mchedlidze loses bronze medal bout at 2024 Olympics

Murazi Mchedlidze was defeated in the fight for the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling. The Ukrainian lost to Azerbaijani Magomedkhan Magomedov with a score of 0:10, ending Ukraine's performance at the Games.

Sports • August 11, 11:00 AM • 27418 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 11

On August 11, one Ukrainian athlete will compete in freestyle wrestling at the Olympics in Paris. The closing ceremony of the Games will begin at 22:00. Ukraine ranks 21st in the medal standings with 12 awards.

Sports • August 11, 04:22 AM • 32057 views

Ukrainians Luzan and Rybachok reach the final of the 2024 Olympics in the canoe double

Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok have qualified for the final of the Olympic Games in Paris in the double sculls. The Ukrainians finished third in the quarterfinals, and the final race will take place at 13:40.

Sports • August 9, 08:59 AM • 19172 views

Thank you for your character and strength: Zelensky reacts to Nasibov and Beleniuk's victorious performances at the Olympics

The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to Parviz Nasibov for the silver and Jean Beleniuk for the bronze medals in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Olympics in Paris. Zelenskyy noted that such results are inspiring.

Sports • August 8, 06:37 PM • 32267 views

He danced a victory hopak at the Olympics and took off his wrestling shoes: Beleniuk effectively hinted at the end of his sports career

Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in the 87 kg weight category. After the fight, he danced hopak and took off his wrestling shoes, signaling the end of his sports career.

Sports • August 8, 06:19 PM • 30854 views

A fisherman was forced to abandon her boat with the inscription "I am Ukrainian" plastered on it: there was a confusion involving ICF

Anastasia Rybachok was forced to give up her boat with the inscription 'I am Ukrainian' for the 2024 Olympics. Due to a scandal in the media, the athlete was banned from competing on this boat, so she borrowed another from her partner.

Sports • August 8, 02:10 PM • 18854 views

Ukrainian men's kayak four reaches the final of the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine's men's kayak four team has qualified for the 500m A final at the Olympic Games in Paris. The final with the Ukrainians will take place at 14:50 local time.

Sports • August 8, 10:20 AM • 17384 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 8

On August 8, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, rock climbing, rowing, pentathlon, wrestling, and weightlifting. The day before, Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in boxing.

Sports • August 8, 06:19 AM • 17141 views

Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak became an Olympic champion in the 80 kg weight category. Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Sports • August 8, 01:10 AM • 23223 views

Ukrainian Maria Povkh advances to the semifinals of the Olympic kayaking competition

Ukrainian athlete Maria Povkh has qualified for the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics in the 500-meter kayak single. In the quarterfinals, she finished third with a time of 1:52.09, and the semifinals will take place on August 10.

Sports • August 7, 11:55 AM • 15656 views

Belenyuk and Nasibov reach Greco-Roman wrestling semifinals at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Parviz Nasibov have reached the semifinals in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Olympic Games in Paris. Beleniuk won in the 87 kg weight class, and Nasibov won in the 67 kg weight class.

Sports • August 7, 11:38 AM • 14964 views

The eldest son of Norway's crown princess has been arrested after assaulting a woman

Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, is accused of injuring a woman in Oslo. He was held in custody for 30 hours and released pending trial, while the crown princess postponed her trip to the Olympics in Paris.

News of the World • August 7, 08:54 AM • 19738 views

Olympic Games. Day 11: results of Ukrainians' performances on August 6

On the 11th day of the 2024 Olympics, Ukrainians competed in rowing, climbing, wrestling, and athletics. The Ukrainian team has 7 medals and ranks 18th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 6, 07:20 PM • 22263 views

Swedish track and field athlete sets world record in pole vault at the 2024 Olympic Games

Swedish track and field athlete Armand Duplantis updated the world record in the pole vault at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, overcoming a height of 6. 25 m. this is the second Olympic victory of the 24-year-old athlete.

Sports • August 5, 08:42 PM • 23252 views

Damage to fiber-optic cables in the fan zone on the outskirts of Paris: the culprit was a weasel

The French prosecutor's office has closed a case on damage to fiber-optic cables in the fan zone of the 2024 Olympics near the castle of Vincennes. It turned out that the cause of the damage was a caress, not sabotage.

News of the World • August 5, 04:49 PM • 21081 views

The Vatican reacted to the" Holy Supper " at the Olympics: they expressed sadness and regret

The Holy See expressed regret for the "offensive scenes" at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. The Vatican has called for respect for religious beliefs and restrictions on freedom of expression.

Culture • August 5, 04:00 PM • 19256 views

Ukrainian gymnast Kovtun wins silver medal at the 2024 Olympics in parallel bars

Ukrainian gymnast Ilya Kovtun won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in the parallel bars. The athlete received 15.5 points for his performance, as reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Sports • August 5, 10:29 AM • 67173 views

Ukrainian Korostylov takes 5th place in shooting at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Pavlo Korostylov finished fifth in the 25-meter pistol final of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He scored 16 points, while Chinese Li Yuehong won the gold medal with 32 points.

Sports • August 5, 10:00 AM • 14747 views