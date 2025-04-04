The Ukrainian government condemned the words of the future head of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, who spoke in favor of the return of Russians to the Olympic Games. Ukraine calls for the prevention of Russians from international competitions.
George Foreman, known as Big George, has died at the age of 76. The boxing legend won Olympic gold in 1968 and became the oldest heavyweight champion at the age of 45, retiring in 1997 and promoting a bestselling grill.
Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe has been elected as the 10th IOC President, succeeding Thomas Bach. She will be the first woman to hold the post, receiving 49 votes in the first round.
Brovary has allocated UAH 1. 5 million to support Olympians and develop sports. The funds will be used to reimburse athletes' travel expenses and help participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
British shot put record holder Geoff Capes has passed away at the age of 75. He was twice the strongest man in the world, three times the strongest man in Europe, and consumed 12,000 calories a day.
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his retirement due to injuries. He thanked the fans in 12 languages. His last tournament was the 2024 Olympics.
The only Wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe in Brovary trains world and European champions. The school's founder talks about its development, achievements, and support from local authorities.
Oleg Kiper handed over the keys to the apartments to Olympic champions Olena Kravatska and Alina Komashchuk. A businessman who had previously purchased an apartment for the family of a deceased paramedic helped to buy the apartments for the athletes.
Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan is on the cover of the September issue of Playboy Ukraine. The six-time Olympic medalist shared a photo on Instagram, thanking the team for the project.
The Cabinet of Ministers has set the amount of rewards for athletes and coaches for 4th-6th places at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For 4th place - UAH 250 thousand, for 5th - UAH 200 thousand, for 6th - UAH 150 thousand.
Rose Harvey finished 78th at the 2024 Olympics after running a marathon with a stress fracture of her femur. The athlete was in pain, but decided to finish the race to fulfill her Olympic dream.
The President of Ukraine celebrated the success of the athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Zelensky shared the video, calling the Olympians the pride of Ukraine and emphasizing their will to win.
Murazi Mchedlidze was defeated in the fight for the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling. The Ukrainian lost to Azerbaijani Magomedkhan Magomedov with a score of 0:10, ending Ukraine's performance at the Games.
On August 11, one Ukrainian athlete will compete in freestyle wrestling at the Olympics in Paris. The closing ceremony of the Games will begin at 22:00. Ukraine ranks 21st in the medal standings with 12 awards.
Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok have qualified for the final of the Olympic Games in Paris in the double sculls. The Ukrainians finished third in the quarterfinals, and the final race will take place at 13:40.
The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to Parviz Nasibov for the silver and Jean Beleniuk for the bronze medals in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Olympics in Paris. Zelenskyy noted that such results are inspiring.
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in the 87 kg weight category. After the fight, he danced hopak and took off his wrestling shoes, signaling the end of his sports career.
Anastasia Rybachok was forced to give up her boat with the inscription 'I am Ukrainian' for the 2024 Olympics. Due to a scandal in the media, the athlete was banned from competing on this boat, so she borrowed another from her partner.
Ukraine's men's kayak four team has qualified for the 500m A final at the Olympic Games in Paris. The final with the Ukrainians will take place at 14:50 local time.
On August 8, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, rock climbing, rowing, pentathlon, wrestling, and weightlifting. The day before, Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in boxing.
Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak became an Olympic champion in the 80 kg weight category. Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Ukrainian athlete Maria Povkh has qualified for the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics in the 500-meter kayak single. In the quarterfinals, she finished third with a time of 1:52.09, and the semifinals will take place on August 10.
Ukrainian wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Parviz Nasibov have reached the semifinals in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Olympic Games in Paris. Beleniuk won in the 87 kg weight class, and Nasibov won in the 67 kg weight class.
Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, is accused of injuring a woman in Oslo. He was held in custody for 30 hours and released pending trial, while the crown princess postponed her trip to the Olympics in Paris.
On the 11th day of the 2024 Olympics, Ukrainians competed in rowing, climbing, wrestling, and athletics. The Ukrainian team has 7 medals and ranks 18th in the medal standings.
Swedish track and field athlete Armand Duplantis updated the world record in the pole vault at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, overcoming a height of 6. 25 m. this is the second Olympic victory of the 24-year-old athlete.
The French prosecutor's office has closed a case on damage to fiber-optic cables in the fan zone of the 2024 Olympics near the castle of Vincennes. It turned out that the cause of the damage was a caress, not sabotage.
The Holy See expressed regret for the "offensive scenes" at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. The Vatican has called for respect for religious beliefs and restrictions on freedom of expression.
Ukrainian gymnast Ilya Kovtun won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in the parallel bars. The athlete received 15.5 points for his performance, as reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.
Ukrainian athlete Pavlo Korostylov finished fifth in the 25-meter pistol final of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He scored 16 points, while Chinese Li Yuehong won the gold medal with 32 points.