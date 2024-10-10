Tennis player Rafael Nadal announces retirement

The Spanish tennis player posted a video on the social network in which he said that he was forced to leave the big sport because of injuries, UNN writes.

The last few years have been quite difficult for me, especially the last two. I don't think I can play anymore without any restrictions. Of course, this is a rather difficult decision that took some time. But everything in life has its beginning and end. And I think it's the right time to end a career that has been so long and successful than I could have ever imagined - Rafael Nadal said.

In his farewell post, he thanked the fans in 12 languages, addressing them in Spanish and Catalan, English, French, Italian, Chinese, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, German, Swedish, and Serbian.

The last tournament the Spaniard participated in was the 2024 Olympics. Nadal finished his performance at the Games in the second round, where he lost to Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Due to a muscle injury sustained in Brisbane, he withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open.