$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1538 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7650 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10859 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14897 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17405 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28147 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40324 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63585 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91721 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137844 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+26°
1m/s
21%
749 mm
Popular news

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
Publications

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 7650 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13662 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38006 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43099 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75065 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28857 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28676 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58762 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49318 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94350 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15101 views

Lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform.

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is trying to block draft law No. 12374-d on reforming the management system of seized assets, as its adoption will deprive her of influence. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by lawyer, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine Volodymyr Bohatyr.

Details

Recently, Olena Duma again criticized draft law No. 12374-d, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself called her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

According to Volodymyr Bohatyr, the reform would not be so critical for the agency's management if it were not for the objective results of ARMA's own activities. 

In the situation surrounding ARMA's activities, one could talk about some political games, where a member of parliament, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's relevant committee, is trying to influence the top official of one of the key bodies of the anti-corruption vertical through his draft law. The struggle for control, personnel influence, and demonstration of a public position in the eyes of international partners - all this can be assumed, if not for the objective indicators of this body's activity

- he noted.

The lawyer cited a number of examples from the Accounting Chamber's audit, which demonstrate the inefficiency of ARMA's work under the leadership of Olena Duma.

"State auditors have confirmed the institution's inability to fulfill its tasks in the field of managing seized assets and laid the foundation for reforming the institution," Bohatyr said. 

He reminded that the auditors found that for the majority of court decisions, assets were never accepted into the agency's management, for a long time there was no accounting of property transferred to ARMA, and the agency cannot control the activities of all managers. 

That is why, Bohatyr says, draft law No. 12374-d provides for the transfer of part of the asset management functions to new entities and proposes to divide assets into conditionally "complex" and "simple". 

It is clear that such initiatives are aimed at weakening the agency's influence. And no manager who is responsible for the activities of the agency under his control will try with all his might to prevent this and will look for all possible ways to block the process of such reform. Preserving the current model, which has proven its ineffectiveness in practice, poses direct risks to business. Both for those whose property is seized in the framework of criminal proceedings, and for those who, at the choice of ARMA, will manage such property

- the lawyer summed up.

Add

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, called the case when the anti-corruption committee approached ARMA with a question about how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management. The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, which is about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA Olena Duma called on the deputy to "analyze information".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$93,748.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.50
Золото
$3,321.15
Ethereum
$1,815.59