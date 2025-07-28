Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jets

On the night of July 28, Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, informs UNN.

It is noted that on the night of July 27-28, 2025, long-range aviation of the Russian Federation again launched missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

To ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces initiated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft on duty were scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were brought to maximum readiness. - the message says.

It is indicated that these actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threat zone.

"The Operational Command of the Royal Air Force monitors the current situation, and its forces and resources remain fully ready for immediate response," the Polish military added.

On the night of July 28, Kyiv suffered an enemy attack. The number of victims of the strike reached eight people.

In addition, Kropyvnytskyi on the night of Monday, July 28, experienced an enemy drone attack.

During the night, the Air Force reported a threat of attack UAVs for Rivne and Volyn regions.

The last time Poland scrambled military aircraft due to another large-scale shelling of Ukraine by Russia was on the night of July 21.

