Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
11:37 AM • 796 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 38328 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
07:05 AM • 72579 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 75968 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 267669 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 175455 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 140176 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136005 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 113887 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 512970 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
Poland urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia: MFA statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2092 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland advises citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the war in Ukraine and Poland's recognition as an unfriendly country. The possibilities of providing assistance to Polish citizens in Russia are limited due to the reduction in the number of consular staff.

Poland urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia: MFA statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland advises citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the war in Ukraine, as well as due to Russia's government recognizing Poland as an unfriendly country. This was reported by the ministry's press service on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned about restrictions on providing services to Polish citizens due to the reduction in the number of consular staff of the Republic of Poland in the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the war in Ukraine and the recognition of Poland by the Russian authorities as an unfriendly state. Due to the reduction in the number of consular staff of the Republic of Poland in Russia, the possibilities of providing assistance to Polish citizens are limited

- the agency stated.

Recall

Recently, Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns.

After this, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian embassy due to the UAV attack on the Barlinek group factory in Vinnytsia.

UNN also reported that a shooting occurred on the Polish-Belarusian border. Three migrants from Afghanistan tried to cross the river - one of them attacked a border guard.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Afghanistan
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Poland
