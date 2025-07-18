Poland urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia: MFA statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland advises citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the war in Ukraine, as well as due to Russia's government recognizing Poland as an unfriendly country. This was reported by the ministry's press service on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned about restrictions on providing services to Polish citizens due to the reduction in the number of consular staff of the Republic of Poland in the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the war in Ukraine and the recognition of Poland by the Russian authorities as an unfriendly state. Due to the reduction in the number of consular staff of the Republic of Poland in Russia, the possibilities of providing assistance to Polish citizens are limited - the agency stated.

Recall

Recently, Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns.

After this, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian embassy due to the UAV attack on the Barlinek group factory in Vinnytsia.

UNN also reported that a shooting occurred on the Polish-Belarusian border. Three migrants from Afghanistan tried to cross the river - one of them attacked a border guard.