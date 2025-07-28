Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is known

Kropyvnytskyi experienced an enemy drone attack on the night of Monday, July 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kirovohrad OVA.

Details

The head of the administration, Andriy Raykovych, appealed to citizens to maintain informational silence for now.

Relevant services are working. More information - later - the message says.

Earlier, media reported on a series of loud explosions in Kropyvnytskyi. The first of them occurred at 03:07, after which at least eight more explosions followed.

Recall

On the night of July 15, Russian occupiers attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones. Debris from a downed drone caused a fire in a field in the Ustynivka community, and another UAV landed on the territory of a private household in the Katerynivka community.

