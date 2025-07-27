$41.770.00
July 27, 02:42 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 10:16 AM • 42366 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 43573 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 43694 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 54104 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 54277 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 76284 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 197118 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 78539 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
July 25, 02:19 PM • 71182 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Georgians protest against Russian fencers at the World Championship

Kyiv • UNN

• 1758 views

 • 1758 views

Protests took place in Tbilisi against the participation of Russians in the World Fencing Championship. Citizens marched to the hotel where Russian athletes are staying, 17 of whom hold military ranks.

Several protests took place in Tbilisi against the participation of Russians in the World Fencing Championships, which are currently being held in the Georgian capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

Thus, Tbilisi life informs that city residents marched from the New Sports Palace to the hotel where Russian fencers are staying. Earlier, they were at the tournament venue with slogans and banners.

In turn, the Netgazeti channel publishes photos from the protests.

Context

The World Fencing Championships are currently underway in Georgia, with Russian athletes also participating. 17 out of 25 have military ranks, which Russian propaganda uses to justify its goals and the war that began in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian sabre fencer Yuliya Bakastova defeated the "neutral" Russian, two-time Olympic champion Sofya Velikaya, in a match for a place in the 1/32 finals of the World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsNews of the World
Tbilisi
Ukraine
Georgia
