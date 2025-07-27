Georgians protest against Russian fencers at the World Championship

Several protests took place in Tbilisi against the participation of Russians in the World Fencing Championships, which are currently being held in the Georgian capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

Thus, Tbilisi life informs that city residents marched from the New Sports Palace to the hotel where Russian fencers are staying. Earlier, they were at the tournament venue with slogans and banners.

In turn, the Netgazeti channel publishes photos from the protests.

Context

The World Fencing Championships are currently underway in Georgia, with Russian athletes also participating. 17 out of 25 have military ranks, which Russian propaganda uses to justify its goals and the war that began in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian sabre fencer Yuliya Bakastova defeated the "neutral" Russian, two-time Olympic champion Sofya Velikaya, in a match for a place in the 1/32 finals of the World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi.

