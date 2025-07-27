Alina Komashchuk brings Ukraine third medal at World Fencing Championships

In Tbilisi, Georgia, the medal winners of the World Fencing Championships continue to be determined. The Ukrainian national team has added its third award to its medal tally - the second bronze of the competition day. It was won by Alina Komashchuk, who for the first time ascended the individual podium of the world championship in saber. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Alina started her performances from the main tournament bracket. In the 1/32 finals, she confidently defeated Germany's Elisabeth Hötte — 15:7, and in the 1/16, she beat Fu Ying from China — 15:6. In the 1/8 finals, the Ukrainian sabre fencer stopped the reigning world champion Misaki Emura from Japan — 15:12, and in the quarterfinals, she achieved a very convincing victory over the two-time Olympic Games vice-champion Sara Balzer from France — 15:7.

In the tense semifinal match, the Ukrainian lost to the Polish athlete Zuzanna Cieślar — 12:15, winning a bronze medal.

This is Alina Komashchuk's first individual medal at the World Championships. Previously, she won medals three times at the World Championships as part of a team: "gold" — 2013, "silver" — 2015, "bronze" — 2014. The Ukrainian also has "silver" from the 2016 Olympic Games and "gold" from the 2024 Olympics in the team championship. - the message says.

In June 2025, Alina also won a silver medal in the individual championship at the European Championship: the current bronze became a continuation of her successful season.

