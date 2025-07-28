People's Deputy Rushchyshyn was laid to rest in Lviv region

In the Lviv region on Sunday, July 27, a farewell ceremony was held for Ukrainian People's Deputy Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, who died in a car accident. This was reported by the head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Rushchyshyn was an honest, brave and worthy person.

It's still hard to believe that he left us so prematurely. Lviv region bids farewell to Yaroslav Rushchyshyn. Eternal memory - wrote the head of the Lviv OVA.

Recall

People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Holos" party Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died on July 24 as a result of a road accident. The politician, who was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, lost control and collided with a tractor that was moving in the same direction.

A criminal proceeding has been registered regarding the accident in which People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died, reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Rushchyshyn was a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the "Holos" party, an entrepreneur and public figure. In 2019, he was awarded the Order "For Merit" of the II degree.

