Parliament confirms death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn

The Verkhovna Rada confirmed the death of People's Deputy Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, as announced on Friday by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, writes UNN.

With deep sorrow, I announce the death of People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Rushchyshyn - a member of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Holos", secretary of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Economic Development - Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada noted that "Yaroslav was a man of conviction and action." "In parliament, he consistently defended his principles, working with dignity, honesty, and respect for people," Stefanchuk said, expressing condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and everyone who knew Yaroslav.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that People's Deputy Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died in a car accident.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died in a car accident - media