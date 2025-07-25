Parliament confirms death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed the death of People's Deputy Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, a member of the "Holos" faction and secretary of the Committee on Economic Development. Earlier it was reported that Rushchyshyn died in a car accident.
The Verkhovna Rada confirmed the death of People's Deputy Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, as announced on Friday by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, writes UNN.
With deep sorrow, I announce the death of People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Rushchyshyn - a member of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Holos", secretary of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Economic Development
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada noted that "Yaroslav was a man of conviction and action." "In parliament, he consistently defended his principles, working with dignity, honesty, and respect for people," Stefanchuk said, expressing condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and everyone who knew Yaroslav.
