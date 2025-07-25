People's Deputy Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died in a car accident - media
Kyiv • UNN
Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, People's Deputy of Ukraine, died in a car accident near the village of Babukhiv in Ivano-Frankivsk region. He lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and collided with a tractor.
People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Holos" party, Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, died as a result of a road accident. This was reported by the "Hal-info" agency, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the accident occurred on July 24 at 9:45 PM on the road near the village of Babukhiv, Ivano-Frankivsk district, Ivano-Frankivsk region.
The driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Holos" party, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Economic Development, Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, lost control and collided with a tractor that was moving in the same direction.
It is indicated that Rushchyshyn died during transportation to a medical facility.
Reference
Yaroslav Rushchyshyn was born on October 29, 1967, in Lviv. In 1993, he graduated with honors from the Lviv Trade and Economic Institute with a degree in "accounting, control and analysis of economic activity, finance."
He was a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the "Holos" party, a Ukrainian entrepreneur and public figure. Co-founder of the "Dzyga" Art Association.
He was the head of the Lviv regional organization of the "Holos" party in 2019-2021, and in 2006-2010 he was a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council. Yaroslav Rushchyshyn was an honorary senator of the Ukrainian Catholic University and a co-founder of the Lviv Business School LvBS. In 2019, he was awarded the Order "For Merit" of the II degree.
In the 2004 presidential elections, he was a trusted representative of Viktor Yushchenko, and in 2019 - Petro Poroshenko.