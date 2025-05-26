People's Deputy Yuriy Hnatkevych has died

The Ukrainian Parliament and the public are saying goodbye to People's Deputy of Ukraine of the I, V and VI convocations Yuriy Hnatkevych. A devoted defender of education, science and national identity died at the age of 85.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Yuriy Hnatkevych will forever remain in our memory as a consistent and principled political figure who selflessly worked for the development of Ukraine. - the statement reads.

Let's add

Yuriy Vasyliovych was a Ukrainian scientist, candidate of pedagogical sciences, associate professor, and active public figure.

In 1956, he was conditionally convicted for "anti-Soviet agitation" - for his principled position in defending the freedoms and national identity of the Ukrainian people.

Throughout his parliamentary activity, he dealt with issues of education, science, spirituality and national revival. Hnatkevych was awarded the Order "For Merit" III degree.

