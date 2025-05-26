People's Deputy Yuriy Hnatkevych has died

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 19662 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 55792 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 59135 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 77981 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 93435 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 77858 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 81880 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84479 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80198 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85024 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.5m/s
89%
747mm
Popular news

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 57513 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 31002 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 45948 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 33762 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 31701 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33642 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 434542 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 470534 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 421114 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 511226 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 15051 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35233 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 171359 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 275285 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 109318 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

People's Deputy Yuriy Hnatkevych has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2510 views

People's Deputy of Ukraine of the I, V and VI convocations Yuriy Hnatkevych died at the age of 86. He was known as a scientist, public figure and defender of education, science and national identity.

People's Deputy Yuriy Hnatkevych has died

The Ukrainian Parliament and the public are saying goodbye to People's Deputy of Ukraine of the I, V and VI convocations Yuriy Hnatkevych. A devoted defender of education, science and national identity died at the age of 85.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Yuriy Hnatkevych will forever remain in our memory as a consistent and principled political figure who selflessly worked for the development of Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

Let's add

Yuriy Vasyliovych was a Ukrainian scientist, candidate of pedagogical sciences, associate professor, and active public figure.

In 1956, he was conditionally convicted for "anti-Soviet agitation" - for his principled position in defending the freedoms and national identity of the Ukrainian people.

Throughout his parliamentary activity, he dealt with issues of education, science, spirituality and national revival. Hnatkevych was awarded the Order "For Merit" III degree.

Oscar-winning French documentary filmmaker Marcel Ophüls has died at the age of 97 26.05.25, 09:22 • 2618 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,399.00
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,371.21
Ethereum
$2,543.10