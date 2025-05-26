$41.500.00
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7550 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17719 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33762 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48654 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205285 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311661 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353774 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194065 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120120 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111427 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Oscar-winning French documentary filmmaker Marcel Ophüls has died at the age of 97

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

French-German director Marcel Ophüls has died at the age of 97. He is known for the film "The Sorrow and the Pity," which debunked the myth of French resistance to the Nazis.

Oscar-winning French documentary filmmaker Marcel Ophüls has died at the age of 97

French-German documentary filmmaker and actor Marcel Ophüls, who debunked the myth that France resisted the Nazi occupiers of World War II in the film "The Sorrow and the Pity", has died at the age of 97. His family announced this on Monday, UNN reports with reference to  France24.

Details

Ophüls, the son of famous German director Max Ophüls, "died peacefully on May 24", according to a statement his grandson Andreas-Benjamin Seyfert sent to AFP.

Ophüls, the son of famous German director Max Ophüls, is best known for shaking France in 1969 with the film "Sorrow and Pity", which tells about the occupied French provincial town of Clermont-Ferrand during the collaborationist Vichy regime (the collaborationist government of France, formed after the defeat in the war with Nazi Germany. It operated from 1940 to 1944).

Joe Don Baker, star of James Bond film, dies15.05.25, 20:29 • 9473 views

He subtly destroyed one of the country's most cherished myths - that France and the French had always resisted the Germans - and was banned from public television until 1981.

Through a documentary mosaic of interviews and newsreels, the film showed how widespread collaboration with the Nazis was in France at the time, from the humblest hairdresser to the top of high society.

Ophüls played down his achievement, stressing that he was not trying to condemn France, but simply doing his job.

For 40 years, I had to endure all this nonsense about this being an accusatory film. No, the purpose of this film was not to persecute the French and accuse them. Because who can say that his nation would have behaved better under the same circumstances?

 – emphasized the author of the documentary.

Director of "Twin Peaks" and "House of Cards" series James Foley dies10.05.25, 00:26 • 3713 views

Despite lasting more than four hours, making the film massive and difficult to perceive, his film resonated with a generation, attracting crowds to cinemas at a time when documentaries were rarely shown on the big screen.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureNews of the World
France
Germany
