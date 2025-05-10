$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 12720 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 26150 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 29939 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 50348 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 60921 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59342 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63479 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67912 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 114712 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40134 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Director of "Twin Peaks" and "House of Cards" series James Foley dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

American director James Foley has died at the age of 72 after a long battle with brain cancer. He is known for the films "Fifty Shades of Grey" and the series "House of Cards".

Director of "Twin Peaks" and "House of Cards" series James Foley dies

American director James Foley, known for the films "Fifty Shades of Grey", "The Americans" and his work on the series "House of Cards", died at the age of 72 after a long battle with brain cancer. This is reported by BBC News, reports UNN.

Details

The sad news was announced by the director's press secretary. According to him, James Foley died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. Prior to that, the director had been battling brain cancer for more than a year, but the official cause of death is still unknown.

Foley began his career in the 1980s and quickly gained recognition in the film community. His directorial style combined psychological tension, emotional depth and attention to acting.

The director is known for two films "Fifty Shades of Grey", namely the next two parts "Fifty Shades Darker", and "Fifty Shades Freed". 

He also worked on three music videos for Madonna in 1986, but at that time he used the pseudonym Peter Percher.

Foley also directed episodes of popular series such as "Twin Peaks", "Billions" and "Hannibal". He directed 12 episodes of "House of Cards", a thriller starring Kevin Spacey, which became one of Netflix's first original hits.

His other films include "Glengarry Glen Ross", "Fear", "Perfect Stranger" and "The Corruptor".

Recall

95-year-old Academy Award winner Gene Hackman died of heart failure and kidney damage complicated by Alzheimer's disease. It was also discovered that the actor had not eaten for a long time.

Star of the films "Mammoth" and "Noah" Sophie Nyweide has died at the age of 2423.04.25, 16:38 • 8269 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
United States
Los Angeles
Netflix
