Director of "Twin Peaks" and "House of Cards" series James Foley dies

American director James Foley, known for the films "Fifty Shades of Grey", "The Americans" and his work on the series "House of Cards", died at the age of 72 after a long battle with brain cancer. This is reported by BBC News, reports UNN.

Details

The sad news was announced by the director's press secretary. According to him, James Foley died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. Prior to that, the director had been battling brain cancer for more than a year, but the official cause of death is still unknown.

Foley began his career in the 1980s and quickly gained recognition in the film community. His directorial style combined psychological tension, emotional depth and attention to acting.

The director is known for two films "Fifty Shades of Grey", namely the next two parts "Fifty Shades Darker", and "Fifty Shades Freed".

He also worked on three music videos for Madonna in 1986, but at that time he used the pseudonym Peter Percher.

Foley also directed episodes of popular series such as "Twin Peaks", "Billions" and "Hannibal". He directed 12 episodes of "House of Cards", a thriller starring Kevin Spacey, which became one of Netflix's first original hits.

His other films include "Glengarry Glen Ross", "Fear", "Perfect Stranger" and "The Corruptor".

Recall

