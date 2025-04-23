$41.520.14
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 9270 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15411 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30858 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22239 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25552 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25949 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32886 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43240 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65903 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92642 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Star of the films "Mammoth" and "Noah" Sophie Nyweide has died at the age of 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Actress Sophie Nyweide, known for her childhood roles, has died at the age of 24. The cause of death has not been specified, but the family says she struggled with problems.

Star of the films "Mammoth" and "Noah" Sophie Nyweide has died at the age of 24

Nyweide began her career at the age of just six in the film "Bella" and later starred alongside Emma Watson and Russell Crowe. She was accompanied by success on the set, but in her private life, Sophie Nyweide struggled with her demons.

This is reported by The Guardian and TMZ, reports UNN.

Details

Sophie Nyweide, an actress remembered for the films "Mammoth", "Noah", "The Invisible Sign", "Margot at the Wedding" died on April 14, at the age of 24. The online obituary does not specify the cause of death.

Sophie was a kind and trusting girl, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt. Creative, athletic and wise for her age, Sophie accomplished a lot in life (...) Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. This often made her vulnerable to abuse

- the obituary reads.

According to TMZ, police in Vermont, USA, reported that the actress's body was found around 4 a.m. near a temporary shelter near a river in Bennington.

Sophie's mother, Shelley, told TMZ:

As far as I know, she was using drugs, and she was a little young woman. At the time of her death, she was with other people. I didn't know them. There is an investigation underway

- she said.

Nyweide's family claims that the young actress "turned to self-medication to cope with all the trauma and shame she felt inside."

Her last on-screen role was in a 2015 episode of the reality show "Social Experiment" called "What Would You Do?".

She repeatedly said that she could handle it herself and was forced to give up treatment that could have saved her life

- the media quoted representatives of Sophie Nyweide's family.

Reminder

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer. Despite remission in April 2024, the disease returned, forcing her to end her career.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
The Guardian
United States
