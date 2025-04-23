Star of the films "Mammoth" and "Noah" Sophie Nyweide has died at the age of 24

Nyweide began her career at the age of just six in the film "Bella" and later starred alongside Emma Watson and Russell Crowe. She was accompanied by success on the set, but in her private life, Sophie Nyweide struggled with her demons.

This is reported by The Guardian and TMZ, reports UNN.

Details

Sophie Nyweide, an actress remembered for the films "Mammoth", "Noah", "The Invisible Sign", "Margot at the Wedding" died on April 14, at the age of 24. The online obituary does not specify the cause of death.

Sophie was a kind and trusting girl, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt. Creative, athletic and wise for her age, Sophie accomplished a lot in life (...) Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. This often made her vulnerable to abuse - the obituary reads.

According to TMZ, police in Vermont, USA, reported that the actress's body was found around 4 a.m. near a temporary shelter near a river in Bennington.

Sophie's mother, Shelley, told TMZ:

As far as I know, she was using drugs, and she was a little young woman. At the time of her death, she was with other people. I didn't know them. There is an investigation underway - she said.

Nyweide's family claims that the young actress "turned to self-medication to cope with all the trauma and shame she felt inside."

Her last on-screen role was in a 2015 episode of the reality show "Social Experiment" called "What Would You Do?".

She repeatedly said that she could handle it herself and was forced to give up treatment that could have saved her life - the media quoted representatives of Sophie Nyweide's family.

Reminder

