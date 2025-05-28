MP Serhiy Shvets has died

After battling a serious illness, Member of Parliament Serhiy Shvets has died, MP, Head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction David Arakhamia reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

After a long battle with a serious illness, our colleague, People's Deputy Serhiy Shvets, has passed away. Our sincere condolences to Serhiy's family, we share the pain of losing a loved one. - Arakhamia wrote.

"Serhiy Shvets honorably passed his professional path – from journalism to work in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We will remember him as an honest, decent, principled person. Eternal memory," - emphasized the head of the "Servant of the People" faction.

Reference

Serhiy Shvets (born June 13, 1976, Cherkasy) - People's Deputy, member of the deputy faction of the "Servant of the People" party, secretary of the committee, head of the subcommittee on the protection of the rights and freedoms of journalists and media workers of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

Prior to this, he was a journalist for the 1+1 channel, host of the morning broadcast.



He graduated from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy with a degree in Cultural Studies and the Kyiv National Economic University with a degree in International Economic Relations.