Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a child

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Monday, July 28, has increased to eight. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Details

According to him, all the victims are in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Among them, 1 person is in serious condition - Tkachenko clarified.

In turn, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, clarified that among the victims there is one child.

Four victims were hospitalized by medics. All of them are residents of a multi-story residential building where the blast wave damaged windows from the 6th to the 11th floors in one of the entrances - Klitschko wrote.

He added that all services are working on site.

Recall

On the night of July 28, Kyiv suffered an enemy attack. Previously, five victims were reported. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, said that windows were blown out in a residential high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

