Made 17 water drops: aviation was involved in Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack

In Kyiv, rescuers involved the aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, a MI-8 helicopter was involved in extinguishing the fire, making 17 water drops, totaling 34 tons.

Work is ongoing. Rescuers continue to fight the fire and eliminate the consequences of the shelling - the report says.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21, one person died , and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building, and a fire in a kindergarten.