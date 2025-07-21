Rescuers confirmed one person died as a result of the attack on Kyiv and showed the aftermath of the strikes

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 3642 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 38382 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 51905 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 130176 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 131267 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 112949 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 94195 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 60256 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 148954 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 287549 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
80%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 23581 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 11123 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 10034 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heard12:30 AM • 18547 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties01:18 AM • 20907 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 287588 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 208280 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 273675 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 291125 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 468321 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 52131 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 148955 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 171151 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 171743 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 174678 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Rescuers confirmed one person died as a result of the attack on Kyiv and showed the aftermath of the strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2084 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21, one person died and another was injured. Fires were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts, and the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station and a kindergarten were damaged.

Rescuers confirmed one person died as a result of the attack on Kyiv and showed the aftermath of the strikes

One person died in Kyiv due to a massive Russian attack. This information was confirmed by the capital's State Emergency Service department, UNN reports.

Details

They also published photos of the aftermath of the strikes and provided details of the attack on the capital.

  • Shevchenkivskyi district: as a result of UAV debris hitting, a balcony on the first floor of a 10-story residential building caught fire. The fire, covering an area of 150 sq.m., has already been localized. One person was rescued, another was injured.
    • Dniprovskyi district: commercial buildings caught fire. The fire was extinguished over an area of 500 sq.m.
      • Darnytskyi district: fires broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative and in a preschool educational institution. Rescuers extinguished the fires.
        • Sviatoshynskyi district: garages caught fire due to falling UAV debris.

          Rescuers continue to work at the scene

          - added the State Emergency Service of Kyiv.

          Meanwhile, the Kyiv City State Administration informed that trains on the "red" line of the capital's metro run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Arsenalna" station. At the same time, the transfer hubs "Teatralna" – "Zoloti Vorota" and "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" operate as usual.

          Recall

          As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21,  one person died , and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building, and a fire in a kindergarten.

          Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion21.07.25, 06:31 • 38455 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          WarKyiv
          Darnytskyi District
          Sviatoshynskyi District
          Kyiv City State Administration
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Kyiv
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9