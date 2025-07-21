Rescuers confirmed one person died as a result of the attack on Kyiv and showed the aftermath of the strikes

One person died in Kyiv due to a massive Russian attack. This information was confirmed by the capital's State Emergency Service department, UNN reports.

Details

They also published photos of the aftermath of the strikes and provided details of the attack on the capital.

Shevchenkivskyi district: as a result of UAV debris hitting, a balcony on the first floor of a 10-story residential building caught fire. The fire, covering an area of 150 sq.m., has already been localized. One person was rescued, another was injured.

Dniprovskyi district: commercial buildings caught fire. The fire was extinguished over an area of 500 sq.m.

Darnytskyi district: fires broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative and in a preschool educational institution. Rescuers extinguished the fires.

Sviatoshynskyi district: garages caught fire due to falling UAV debris.

Rescuers continue to work at the scene - added the State Emergency Service of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City State Administration informed that trains on the "red" line of the capital's metro run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Arsenalna" station. At the same time, the transfer hubs "Teatralna" – "Zoloti Vorota" and "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" operate as usual.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21, one person died , and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building, and a fire in a kindergarten.

