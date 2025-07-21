Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion

Ivano-Frankivsk on the night of Monday, July 21, suffered the largest attack since Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, informs UNN.

Details

He noted that Ivano-Frankivsk was subjected to a combined strike using missiles and "Shaheds."

We have infrastructure damage in 3 villages of the community. The scale is currently being clarified. We know that there are casualties in one of the villages of our community. But in a mild condition - Martsinkiv clarified.

According to him, there were "very many" strikes.

"Thanks to air defense. To everyone involved in the defense of the city of Ivano-Frankivsk," the mayor added.

Recall

On the night of July 21, Russia deployed a submarine missile carrier to the Black Sea, with a maximum salvo of up to 6 Kalibr cruise missiles. Meanwhile, the Air Force warned of the takeoff of several Tu-95 aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia).

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, one person died, and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building, and a fire in a kindergarten.

A resident of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast died from injuries sustained during the Russian attack on June 29