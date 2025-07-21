Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Ivano-Frankivsk was hit by a combined missile and Shahed drone attack on the night of July 21. Infrastructure damage and casualties were recorded in three villages of the community.
Ivano-Frankivsk on the night of Monday, July 21, suffered the largest attack since Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, informs UNN.
He noted that Ivano-Frankivsk was subjected to a combined strike using missiles and "Shaheds."
We have infrastructure damage in 3 villages of the community. The scale is currently being clarified. We know that there are casualties in one of the villages of our community. But in a mild condition
According to him, there were "very many" strikes.
"Thanks to air defense. To everyone involved in the defense of the city of Ivano-Frankivsk," the mayor added.
On the night of July 21, Russia deployed a submarine missile carrier to the Black Sea, with a maximum salvo of up to 6 Kalibr cruise missiles. Meanwhile, the Air Force warned of the takeoff of several Tu-95 aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia).
As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, one person died, and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building, and a fire in a kindergarten.
