A resident of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast died from injuries sustained during the Russian attack on June 29 18 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Anna Kosach from the village of Naraivka died in the hospital from injuries sustained during the attack by Russian occupiers on June 29. The woman was hospitalized with numerous injuries, but it was not possible to save her.
Anna Kosach, a resident of Narayivka village, Bilshivtsi community, Ivano-Frankivsk district, who sustained numerous injuries during the Russian occupiers' attack on June 29, has died in the hospital. This was reported by Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration (RSA), as conveyed by UNN.
Anna Kosach from Narayivka village, Bilshivtsi community, passed away due to injuries sustained in the enemy attack on Prykarpattia on June 29.
According to her, the woman was hospitalized that morning with numerous injuries. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her.
Recall
On the night of June 29, Ukraine experienced a massive night attack. Russia shelled enterprises in Poltava and Zaporizhzhia regions. UAV attacks were recorded in Lviv, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, as well as missile movement in Chernihiv region.