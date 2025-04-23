The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

The gas supply company "Naftogaz Ukraine" has extended the current tariff plan for the population for another year. A cubic meter of gas for household consumers will continue to cost UAH 7.96. The company announced this on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The gas price for all households in Ukraine remains unchanged. The gas supply company "Naftogaz Ukraine" has extended the "Fixed" tariff plan for another year - until April 30, 2026. - Naftogaz reported

The company said that this decision was made due to the moratorium on raising the price of natural gas.

A cubic meter of gas for household consumers will continue to cost UAH 7.96 (including VAT) - the company said.

Acting Chairman of the Board of "Naftogaz" Roman Chumak stressed that gas supply for the population is an important part of the company's work, and it tries to fulfill its obligations even in the most difficult conditions.

