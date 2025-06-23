Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damaged

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, the aftermath of the Russian attack has been ongoing for 14 hours. The district's infrastructure was severely damaged, and tons of construction debris are being removed from the "hit" locations. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN .

Details

According to him, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, there are more than 30 damaged objects, of which 27 are residential buildings, 3 educational institutions, and almost 40 cars.

As last time, the enemy missile hit a residential building and actually pierced it to the basement. 9 people died, 25 were injured. During the day, 31 units of equipment removed more than 600 cubic meters of construction debris from the site. Specialists from the State Emergency Service and law enforcement agencies were involved in the search and rescue operation - he noted.

Humanitarian headquarters have been working in the district since morning, providing support to people. Currently, 72 victims have applied for a payment of UAH 10,000 under the "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivianam" program.

Also, 23 applications were accepted under the "eVidnovlennaya" program. In addition, 16 people applied for compensation for housing rent (UAH 40,000 immediately, UAH 20,000 monthly).

I thank everyone who worked at the tragedy site today - rescuers, police officers, doctors, utility workers, volunteers. Your dedication and humanity are invaluable to the city in these terrible days. It hurts the most when children die. A Russian missile took the lives of an 11-year-old girl and her mother. This is not just a tragedy - it is an irreparable loss that squeezes the heart. No words can heal such pain. I express my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims. We are all grieving with you. - he emphasized.

Death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 9

Addition

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 23 and in the morning, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the entrances of a 5-story residential building was destroyed. The rescue operation is ongoing, and people may still be under the rubble. In addition, the blast wave damaged the windows of a neighboring 25-story building, and cars parked nearby burned down. Also, windows were knocked out in 7 more buildings in the district.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, office premises, a food establishment, and торговельні pavilions near one of the metro stations were damaged.

In Solomyanskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, business centers and cars were destroyed, and in Podilskyi, as a result of the enemy attack, windows were knocked out in residential multi-story buildings.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged.

Russian attack on Kyiv: four injured remain in hospitals, including two children and a pregnant woman