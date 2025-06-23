Russian attack on Kyiv: four injured remain in hospitals, including two children and a pregnant woman

After the enemy's night attack on the capital, four injured people remain in medical facilities. As Vitaliy Klychko, the mayor of Kyiv, reported, among them are two children and a pregnant woman, UNN reports.

Death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv rose to 8

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 23 and in the morning, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the entrances of a 5-story residential building was destroyed. The rescue operation is ongoing, and people may still be under the rubble. In addition, the blast wave damaged the windows of a neighboring 25-story building, and cars parked nearby burned down. Also, windows were blown out in 7 other buildings in the district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, office premises, a catering establishment, and торговельні pavilions near one of the metro stations were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, business centers and cars were damaged, and in the Podilskyi district, windows in residential multi-story buildings were broken due to the enemy's attack.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged.