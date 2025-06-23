$41.830.15
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 21059 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 59039 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 38696 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 80015 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 51093 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 99526 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 63598 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 94831 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128742 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97974 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusives
Russian attack on Kyiv: four injured remain in hospitals, including two children and a pregnant woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1632 views

In Kyiv, four people injured in the overnight enemy attack remain in hospitals, including two children and a pregnant woman.

Russian attack on Kyiv: four injured remain in hospitals, including two children and a pregnant woman

After the enemy's night attack on the capital, four injured people remain in medical facilities. As Vitaliy Klychko, the mayor of Kyiv, reported, among them are two children and a pregnant woman, UNN reports.

Currently, four injured people remain hospitalized in medical facilities after the enemy's night attack on the capital. Among them, in particular, are two children and a pregnant woman.

- Klychko reported.

Death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv rose to 8

Supplement

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 23 and in the morning, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the entrances of a 5-story residential building was destroyed. The rescue operation is ongoing, and people may still be under the rubble. In addition, the blast wave damaged the windows of a neighboring 25-story building, and cars parked nearby burned down. Also, windows were blown out in 7 other buildings in the district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, office premises, a catering establishment, and торговельні pavilions near one of the metro stations were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, business centers and cars were damaged, and in the Podilskyi district, windows in residential multi-story buildings were broken due to the enemy's attack.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War Kyiv
