Death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv rose to 8 23 June 2025

The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv has risen to 8, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Rescuers pulled the body of an 8th person killed by a Russian missile from under the rubble - Tkachenko said.

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims increased to 34

Addition

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 23 and in the morning, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the entrances of a 5-story residential building was destroyed. A rescue operation is underway, people may still be under the rubble. In addition, the blast wave damaged the windows of a neighboring 25-story building, and cars parked nearby burned down. Windows were also broken in 7 more buildings in the district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, office premises, a catering establishment, and trade pavilions near one of the metro stations were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, business centers and cars were damaged, and in the Podilskyi district, as a result of the enemy's attack, windows were broken in residential high-rise buildings.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged.