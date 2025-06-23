$41.830.15
Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims increased to 34 23 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The number of victims in the capital after the enemy attack increased to 34 people. 25 of them were registered in the Shevchenkivskyi district, appeals for medical help continue.

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims increased to 34

As a result of the enemy attack, the number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 34, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, Kyiv residents continue to seek medical assistance after the night attack.

As of 2:30 PM, we have already registered 33 injured. Of them, 25 are in the Shevchenkivskyi district 

- reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Night attack by Russia on Kyiv region: four districts affected23.06.25, 13:14 • 1784 views

Additionally

As reported by the State Emergency Service, SES psychologists are working at the site of another Russian strike on a five-story building in Kyiv. Since early morning, they have provided assistance to 66 people who lost their home, relatives, and support under their feet

... as a result of the Russian attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, 7 people died, 34 were injured. Rescuers continue to dismantle damaged structures of the building, searching for people who may be under the rubble 

- rescuers reported.

Earlier

As reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, there are already 7 dead in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

