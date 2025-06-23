$41.830.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Night attack by Russia on Kyiv region: four districts affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Russian attack on Kyiv region resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to eight people, including two SES employees. Damage was recorded in four districts of the region and includes residential, administrative, and medical buildings.

Night attack by Russia on Kyiv region: four districts affected

The consequences of Russia's night attack are in four districts of the Kyiv region; one person is known to have died and 8 were injured, including three hospital patients who were hit. Patients from there, including a 5-year-old child, were moved to another medical facility, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported in Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"The terrorist country continues to kill. In the dead of night, Russia again attacked Kyiv region and peaceful people. обычные high-rise buildings, private sector, hospitals were hit by UAVs and missiles. Unfortunately, in Bila Tserkva, one person died from their injuries. This is a woman born in 1957. My condolences to her family and friends," Kalashnyk wrote.

He confirmed previously known information that eight more people were injured. "Three injured were being treated in a medical facility that was destroyed as a result of the attack: a woman born in 1966 (open shin fracture), a 23-year-old man (extensive laceration of the right shoulder, body abrasions), a man born in 1958 (polytrauma)," he said.

"Patients of the destroyed medical facility have been evacuated to a local hospital. Among them is a 5-year-old child. All necessary assistance is being provided," Kalashnyk stated.

Russian attack on Bila Tserkva claimed a life, 8 already injured: consequences shown23.06.25, 08:51 • 4222 views

"During the liquidation of the fire, as a result of repeated shelling, two State Emergency Service employees were injured (right limb injury, skin lacerations on the torso)," Kalashnyk reported.

All victims, according to him, were taken to a local hospital. All necessary assistance is being provided.

"Also, two women born in 1981 and 1958 were unblocked from under the rubble of a private house. Both had body contusions. They refused hospitalization. Another 78-year-old woman from Bucha district had an acute stress reaction. She was hospitalized in a local hospital," Kalashnyk noted.

According to him, "the consequences are recorded in four districts of the region":

  • Boryspil district: 16 private houses and one car damaged;
    • Bucha district: five private houses and four cars damaged;
      • Bila Tserkva district: 15 private houses, six multi-story buildings, seven administrative buildings, enterprises, shops, four medical facilities, four educational facilities, 14 cars damaged;
        • Vyshhorod district: one private house damaged.

          "Damage to multi-story buildings is broken windows. In private houses, the degree of damage varies - from broken windows and damaged roofs to complete destruction of buildings," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

          Night Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 7 people23.06.25, 12:32 • 1068 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          WarKyiv region
