Night Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 7 people

In Kyiv, there are already 7 dead as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said on the air of the telethon on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In Kyiv, we are now unblocking the seventh body," Klymenko said initially.

According to the minister, "half an hour ago, when one of the slabs was lifted, we saw blood stains, and therefore we understood that, most likely, there would be another victim."

Now in this 5-story building there are already 7 victims - said Klymenko.

The figure was also confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"Rescuers unblocked the body of the 7th victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Already 31 injured in Kyiv from night Russian attack, people may still be under the rubble - KCMA