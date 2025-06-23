<p>Already 31 injured in Kyiv from night attack by rf, people may still be under the rubble - KCMA</p>
Kyiv • UNN
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 31 people as a result of Russia's night attack. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, the number of injured has increased to 31, there may still be people under the rubble, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Telegram, writes UNN.
As of 11:00, the number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 31 people. The search and rescue operation continues
According to him, the search and rescue operation continues in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
"According to our information, three more people may be under the rubble. Currently, rescuers are maximally focused on clearing the rubble as quickly as possible and reaching our people," Tkachenko indicated.
Tragic consequences of Russian attack in Kyiv: a married couple killed, a child among the wounded23.06.25, 10:07 • 1564 views