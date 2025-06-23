Tragic consequences of Russian attack in Kyiv: a married couple killed, a child among the wounded

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
07:05 AM • 7996 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 58523 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 100716 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 82334 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 99727 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 202702 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 141223 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 274080 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 129591 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 140193 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.8m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: 5 injured, effects of shelling recorded in seven districts of the cityJune 22, 10:36 PM • 41110 views
During the attack on Kyiv, the exit from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damagedJune 23, 01:24 AM • 27383 views
Massive shelling of Kyiv Oblast: one dead, 4 woundedJune 23, 02:21 AM • 26731 views
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)04:00 AM • 16991 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine06:23 AM • 18016 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 274064 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 330320 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 280263 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 212045 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 261662 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 79864 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 202684 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 81780 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 84456 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 90194 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Tragic consequences of Russian attack in Kyiv: a married couple killed, a child among the wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

The Russian attack on Kyiv resulted in the death of six people, including a married couple, and the injury of 25 people, including 4 children and a 15-year-old girl. Rescue and utility services continue to work at 19 damaged locations in the city.

Tragic consequences of Russian attack in Kyiv: a married couple killed, a child among the wounded

Six people have died, including a married couple, and 25 injured, including children, as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv. Rescue services continue to work at 19 damaged locations in the city.  This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Every Russian attack is our test of unity. Can we stand side-by-side in difficult times? Do we know how to support, how to help? Today is another test. Two dozen wounded. Six dead confirmed already. Among the dead is a married couple, among the injured is a 15-year-old girl

- reads the report.

Tkachenko noted that there are 19 locations with damages and debris from destroyed aerial targets throughout Kyiv. At some locations, rescuers have been working for the seventh hour.

To the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, 3 units of equipment and 6 specialists have been dispatched to provide assistance. 

He also added that information about an increase in the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv is coming in.

Currently, we have data on 25 injured. This includes 4 children. 8 injured are in the Solomyanskyi district, 17 in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As for the dead - six. The rescue operation is still ongoing at the missile strike site in the Shevchenkivskyi district

- added Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 22 people have already been injured in the enemy's night attack on the capital. Currently, 12 of them are in city hospitals.

Others received medical attention on the spot. At this time, the death of 6 people has been confirmed. The search and rescue operation in the half-destroyed 5-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district continues

- added the mayor.

Recall

At night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 352 drones and 16 missiles, primarily targeting Kyiv. Air defense forces neutralized 339 drones and 15 missiles, repelling a massive attack.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Solomyansky district
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9