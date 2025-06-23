Tragic consequences of Russian attack in Kyiv: a married couple killed, a child among the wounded

Six people have died, including a married couple, and 25 injured, including children, as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv. Rescue services continue to work at 19 damaged locations in the city. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Every Russian attack is our test of unity. Can we stand side-by-side in difficult times? Do we know how to support, how to help? Today is another test. Two dozen wounded. Six dead confirmed already. Among the dead is a married couple, among the injured is a 15-year-old girl - reads the report.

Tkachenko noted that there are 19 locations with damages and debris from destroyed aerial targets throughout Kyiv. At some locations, rescuers have been working for the seventh hour.

To the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, 3 units of equipment and 6 specialists have been dispatched to provide assistance.

He also added that information about an increase in the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv is coming in.

Currently, we have data on 25 injured. This includes 4 children. 8 injured are in the Solomyanskyi district, 17 in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As for the dead - six. The rescue operation is still ongoing at the missile strike site in the Shevchenkivskyi district - added Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 22 people have already been injured in the enemy's night attack on the capital. Currently, 12 of them are in city hospitals.

Others received medical attention on the spot. At this time, the death of 6 people has been confirmed. The search and rescue operation in the half-destroyed 5-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district continues - added the mayor.

Recall

At night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 352 drones and 16 missiles, primarily targeting Kyiv. Air defense forces neutralized 339 drones and 15 missiles, repelling a massive attack.