Solomyansky district

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15459 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28098 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64521 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213428 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122413 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213708 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255084 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131554 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131554 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213428 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391654 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254182 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254182 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310533 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2916 views

07:44 PM • 2916 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13978 views

05:58 PM • 13978 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45144 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45144 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72044 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72044 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57146 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57146 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Solomyansky district

Drunken Kyiv resident “mined” a building in the government quarter: what he faces

A 38-year-old resident of Kyiv, according to police, reported a bomb threat in a building in the government quarter while intoxicated. After checking, the information was not confirmed, and the attacker faces up to 6 years in prison.

Society • February 20, 06:57 AM • 37185 views

Missile fragments found in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv after Russian attack

After a missile attack by the Russian Federation, missile fragments were found in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that experts are working at the scene in a forest park area.

War • October 7, 11:00 AM • 32889 views

The police showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the territory of Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, three private houses, a warehouse and two cars were damaged in a Russian attack. There is no information on casualties, and investigative teams are working at the scene.

War • October 7, 09:15 AM • 27034 views

Consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv: damaged cars, the roof of a residential building and the roof of a supermarket

Rocket fragments fell in three districts of Kyiv, damaging cars, a roof and a supermarket. According to KCMA, no casualties were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

War • October 7, 08:30 AM • 35341 views

A fire caused by a Russian attack is extinguished in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. Missile debris fell near a supermarket

A fire caused by the fall of rocket debris was extinguished in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. The debris also fell near an apartment building and a supermarket, with no injuries.

War • October 7, 07:00 AM • 24659 views

Daggers' attack on Kyiv: one of the fragments fell on the territory of a school

During the rocket attack on Kyiv, shrapnel damaged the roof of a high-rise building and fell on the school grounds. In other districts, shrapnel damaged a car and fell in open areas, with no casualties.

War • October 7, 06:51 AM • 20735 views

Mayor: fire in Kyiv's Solomyansky district may have been caused by missile debris

In Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in three districts. A fire broke out in the Solomyansky district, probably due to the falling debris. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

War • October 7, 06:36 AM • 16138 views

In Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in three districts: Klitschko tells about the damage

During the Russian attack on Kyiv, rocket fragments fell in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a minibus, information about the victims is being clarified.

War • October 7, 06:24 AM • 20578 views

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed all targets, debris fell in two districts

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.

War • October 7, 06:11 AM • 20082 views

Mayor: missile fragment fell in one of Kyiv's districts

According to preliminary information, a missile fragment fell in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that all services were sent to the scene.

War • October 7, 05:53 AM • 15997 views

Traffic on Lobanovsky Street in Kyiv is hampered: what is known

In Kyiv, repair works are being carried out on Valeriy Lobanovsky Avenue, which impedes traffic in the direction of Sevastopol Square. The Patrol Police urges you to take this information into account when planning your route.

Kyiv • August 5, 11:05 AM • 30413 views

Foreigner was kidnapped and killed in Kyiv for millions of hryvnias worth of bitcoins - police

Four men are suspected of kidnapping a 29-year-old foreigner in Kyiv, forcing him to transfer bitcoins and killing him. Police have detained the criminals, and they face life in prison for murder, robbery, and kidnapping.

Crimes and emergencies • July 29, 07:38 AM • 18591 views

Massive missile strike on Kyiv: the number of victims has risen to 27, including three children

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, 27 people, including 3 children, were killed and 82 people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

War • July 8, 06:33 PM • 56153 views

Massive missile attack on Kyiv: the death toll rises to 23 and the number of wounded to 86

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, killed 23 people, including two children, and wounded 86, with casualties reported in many parts of the city.

War • July 8, 05:02 PM • 23412 views

Consequences of Russia's morning strike on Kyiv: destruction in seven districts, more than a hundred injured, including children

As a result of Russia's massive missile strike on Kyiv, 22 people were killed and 82 injured, and damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city, including the destruction of part of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

War • July 8, 04:12 PM • 30490 views

"Our support for Ukraine must be strengthened": French and German Foreign Ministries respond to the attack on Okhmatdyt

a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, including on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, killed 22 people and wounded 72, prompting calls from Germany and France to increase support for Ukraine and condemn Russia's "barbaric" war crimes.

War • July 8, 02:39 PM • 32444 views

Massive Russian missile attack: death toll in Kyiv rises to 22

According to the State Emergency Service, a massive Russian missile strike in Kyiv killed 22 people and injured 72.

War • July 8, 02:19 PM • 23661 views

Massive missile attack on the capital: Tomorrow is the Day of Mourning for the victims in Kyiv

Kyiv has declared July 9 a Day of Mourning with flags at half-mast and a ban on entertainment events in connection with Russia's terrorist attack on civilian targets that killed 21 people and wounded 65.

War • July 8, 02:06 PM • 20840 views

During the massive missile attack on Kyiv, 32 thousand people took refuge in metro stations - Povoroznyk

During the morning attack by the Russian army, 32,000 people took refuge from shelling in the Kyiv metro stations, including almost 2,200 children.

Society • July 8, 01:52 PM • 24128 views

Aftermath of the Russian missile strike: the rubble of a hospital and destroyed residential buildings is being cleared in the capital

Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, including on a children's hospital, residential buildings and medical facilities, caused casualties and destruction in many parts of the capital.

War • July 8, 01:38 PM • 24898 views

21 dead already known as a result of Russian attack on Kyiv - SES

21 people were killed, 65 were injured, and 7 were rescued as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. The aftermath of the attack is still being cleaned up in Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

War • July 8, 01:38 PM • 24680 views

Prosecutor General's Office: 2 children among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv, pulled out of rubble

Two children were among 19 killed and 59 wounded in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv that hit a residential building, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

War • July 8, 01:26 PM • 27278 views

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 96, including three children

96 people, including 3 children, were wounded in the Russian attack on Kyiv. 52 of the wounded were hospitalized. Others were treated on the spot.

War • July 8, 12:56 PM • 16127 views

Prosecutor General's Office: 9 people killed in Russian attack in Kyiv, 33 more injured

Nine people are killed and 33 wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv, damaging civilian infrastructure in 7 districts.

War • July 8, 09:53 AM • 25138 views

Number of people injured in Kyiv due to Russian strike rises to 25 - SES

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a Russian missile strike in Kyiv killed 8 people and injured 25.

War • July 8, 09:46 AM • 58132 views

Russia's attack on Kyiv: SES reports the number of victims increased to 8

According to preliminary reports, 8 people were killed and 15 injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, and rescue operations are underway in several districts of the city.

War • July 8, 09:34 AM • 88639 views

Russia's missile strike on Kyiv: debris falling in 7 districts, SES shows the consequences

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv caused consequences in 7 districts of the city, including hospitals and residential buildings, resulting in casualties and fires.

War • July 8, 08:45 AM • 46411 views

Russian attack on Kyiv: debris fell in 6 districts

During the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, debris fell in 6 districts - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi - causing damage to buildings, including a fire in a residential building.

War • July 8, 08:08 AM • 57640 views

Another explosion in Kyiv - mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reports explosions and falling debris in many parts of the Ukrainian capital during a massive rocket attack by Russia.

War • July 8, 07:58 AM • 69882 views

Russian attack on Kyiv: debris reported falling in one of the districts

A missile strike on Kyiv has caused debris to fall in the Solomyansky district, emergency services are responding and assessing potential damage and casualties.

War • July 8, 07:47 AM • 56616 views