Solomyansky district

A 38-year-old resident of Kyiv, according to police, reported a bomb threat in a building in the government quarter while intoxicated. After checking, the information was not confirmed, and the attacker faces up to 6 years in prison.
After a missile attack by the Russian Federation, missile fragments were found in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that experts are working at the scene in a forest park area.
In the Kyiv region, three private houses, a warehouse and two cars were damaged in a Russian attack. There is no information on casualties, and investigative teams are working at the scene.
During the rocket attack on Kyiv, shrapnel damaged the roof of a high-rise building and fell on the school grounds. In other districts, shrapnel damaged a car and fell in open areas, with no casualties.
During the Russian attack on Kyiv, rocket fragments fell in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a minibus, information about the victims is being clarified.
In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.
In Kyiv, repair works are being carried out on Valeriy Lobanovsky Avenue, which impedes traffic in the direction of Sevastopol Square. The Patrol Police urges you to take this information into account when planning your route.
Four men are suspected of kidnapping a 29-year-old foreigner in Kyiv, forcing him to transfer bitcoins and killing him. Police have detained the criminals, and they face life in prison for murder, robbery, and kidnapping.
According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, 27 people, including 3 children, were killed and 82 people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv.
a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, including on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, killed 22 people and wounded 72, prompting calls from Germany and France to increase support for Ukraine and condemn Russia's "barbaric" war crimes.
Kyiv has declared July 9 a Day of Mourning with flags at half-mast and a ban on entertainment events in connection with Russia's terrorist attack on civilian targets that killed 21 people and wounded 65.
During the morning attack by the Russian army, 32,000 people took refuge from shelling in the Kyiv metro stations, including almost 2,200 children.
21 people were killed, 65 were injured, and 7 were rescued as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. The aftermath of the attack is still being cleaned up in Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.
96 people, including 3 children, were wounded in the Russian attack on Kyiv. 52 of the wounded were hospitalized. Others were treated on the spot.
During the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, debris fell in 6 districts - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi - causing damage to buildings, including a fire in a residential building.
