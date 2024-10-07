Consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv: damaged cars, the roof of a residential building and the roof of a supermarket
Rocket fragments fell in three districts of Kyiv, damaging cars, a roof and a supermarket. According to KCMA, no casualties were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.
As of 11:25 a.m. on Monday, a rocket attack on the capital resulted in debris falling in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts, damaging three cars, the roof of a residential building and the roof of a supermarket. There were no casualties, KCMA reported, UNN reported.
It is noted that the rest of the wreckage fell in an open area without consequences.
There was no information about the victims.
In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles . The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.