Consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv: damaged cars, the roof of a residential building and the roof of a supermarket

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 17902 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159536 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133828 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140775 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137926 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169795 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104682 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138450 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138047 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 79323 views
06:08 PM • 106230 views
06:35 PM • 108409 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159536 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178508 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169795 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 197250 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186311 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138039 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 138442 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145221 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136717 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153715 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35003 views

Rocket fragments fell in three districts of Kyiv, damaging cars, a roof and a supermarket. According to KCMA, no casualties were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

As of 11:25 a.m. on Monday, a rocket attack on the capital resulted in debris falling in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts, damaging three cars, the roof of a residential building and the roof of a supermarket. There were no casualties, KCMA reported, UNN reported.

As a result of a missile strike on the capital, debris was recorded falling in three districts of Kyiv: Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts.  Three cars, the roof of a residential building, and the roof of a supermarket were damaged

- KCMA said in a statement. 

It is noted that the rest of the wreckage fell in an open area without consequences.

There was no information about the victims.

Recall  

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles . The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
solomianskyi-raionSolomyansky district
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

