The fourth installment of the "Spider-Man" saga starring Tom Holland has received an official title and release date
The fourth Spider-Man film is titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026. Filming will begin this summer.
The upcoming fourth Spider-Man film is officially titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, announced the news at Cinemacon. Who exactly the main character of "Spider-Man 4" will face is still a mystery, although there are some rumors.
Details
Officially: the new Spider-Man film is titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The blockbuster is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.
This was announced by the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Reference
CinemaCon is an annual event for Hollywood film studios and exhibitions, which will be held this year from March 31 to April 3 in Las Vegas.
What is known about the film
The title "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" refers to the 2008 story that takes place after a universe-changing event - when everyone forgot who Spider-Man actually is.
As noted, director Destin Daniel Cretton has been involved in the project for some time. In Instagram, the news was again announced by Marvel in collaboration with Sony.
Starring Tom Holland. He was last seen on screen as the heroic web-slinging character in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The film grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide.
Filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take place this summer.
Of course, this still leaves so many questions. Who else is in this movie? Who does Sadie Sink play? Is this a multiverse film or is it a grounded story? We do not know. It's just a new day.
Actor Tom Holland, who played Spider-Man, confirms this in a short address.
Spider-Man: A brand new day and it as a 'fresh start"
Recall
Actor Andrew Garfield stated that he did not sign a contract to participate in the new film "Spider-Man 4". A similar situation already occurred in 2021 before the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", where he still played.
Marvel presented the cast of the film "Avengers: Judgment Day", where actors from the Marvel universe, heroes of "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" will play. Robert Downey Jr. will return, but as the villain Doctor Doom.