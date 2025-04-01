Trump is disappointed with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia - White House
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump expressed disappointment with the leaders of both countries due to the ongoing war. He emphasized the daily work of the team with Russians and Ukrainians for a quick end to the conflict.
US President Donald Trump is disappointed with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. He wants the war to end sooner. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.
Trump said last night that he is disappointed with the leaders on both sides of this war. He wants this war to end. People are dying on both sides, and it has been going on for too long. Our team continues to work with the Russians as well as the Ukrainians, and the president continues to be very actively involved in this topic every day
Let us remind
Trump expressed disappointment with Ukraine and the rare earth minerals agreement.