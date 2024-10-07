Missile fragments found in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv after Russian attack

After the latest missile attack by Russia, missile fragments were found in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Experts are currently working at the scene. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

After the morning attack, missile fragments (the tail section) were also found in a forest park area in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Experts are already working at the scene - Klitschko summarized.

Recall

In Solomyansky district of Kyiv , firefighters extinguished a firecaused by the fall of rocket debris. The debris also fell near an apartment building and a supermarket, with no casualties.

KFI experts will examine fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning - KCMA spokesman