KFI experts will examine fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning - KCMA spokesman

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100140 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161840 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135083 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179631 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139751 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139475 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86106 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107334 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109471 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161840 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139476 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139751 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145589 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137069 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154034 views
KFI experts will examine fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning - KCMA spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15649 views

The fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning will be examined by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, KCMA reported.

The wreckage of enemy drones and missiles that attacked the capital of Ukraine last night and in the morning is to be collected and examined by specialists from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. This was announced by the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykhailo Shamanov on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have to collect all these pieces of debris. They are studying them all in order to make certain analysis and conclusions about who manufactured the components of drones or missiles, when they were produced. This information is very important," noted Mykhailo Shamanov.

Addendum

During the Russian army's attack on Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, and Holosiivsky districts. In particular, in Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus.

Recall 

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles. The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

