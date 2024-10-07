KFI experts will examine fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning - KCMA spokesman

The wreckage of enemy drones and missiles that attacked the capital of Ukraine last night and in the morning is to be collected and examined by specialists from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. This was announced by the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykhailo Shamanov on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have to collect all these pieces of debris. They are studying them all in order to make certain analysis and conclusions about who manufactured the components of drones or missiles, when they were produced. This information is very important," noted Mykhailo Shamanov.

Addendum

During the Russian army's attack on Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, and Holosiivsky districts. In particular, in Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus.

Recall

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles. The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.