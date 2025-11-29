The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires, and destruction of facades have been recorded in several districts of the capital. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Currently, the number of victims of the attack has increased to 11 people. - Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram.

Operational information regarding the enemy shelling as of 04:00

Emergency responders managed to rescue 4 people, including a child and a person with limited mobility. As a result of the combined strike, residential buildings were damaged.

Shevchenkivskyi district: a 14-story residential building was damaged. Apartments on the 4th-5th floors were on fire. The fire has been extinguished. Medics provided assistance to one person on site.

Solomianskyi district: debris fell on a 25-story residential building, causing the external insulation to catch fire and partial destruction of the facade from the 1st to the 3rd floor. Parked cars were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. Medics provided assistance to two people on site.

At another address, debris fell on a 17-story residential building - without further ignition.

A hit was also recorded in a garage near a residential building in the private sector. A fire broke out, and its liquidation is ongoing.

Sviatoshynskyi district: a hit in the entrance of a 3-story residential building. A fire broke out on the 2nd floor, rescuers saved a child. Another person sought medical attention. The body of a deceased person was unblocked from under the debris. The fire has been extinguished, and debris removal is ongoing.

Dniprovskyi district: a hit in a 10-story residential building caused the destruction of the 6th-7th floors. The fire has been extinguished. 3 people were rescued from the 7th floor, including a person with limited mobility. Structural dismantling is ongoing.

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes. There are casualties, including a child. Also, as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a man died.

