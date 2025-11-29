The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
02:21 AM • 3928 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 13066 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 20951 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 26627 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 37316 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 26295 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 20188 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 40535 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22572 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19002 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
96%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiationsNovember 28, 06:15 PM • 6528 views
Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systemsNovember 28, 06:23 PM • 5312 views
Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is knownNovember 28, 06:49 PM • 4882 views
Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and KushnerNovember 28, 06:54 PM • 6442 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 4800 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 37316 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 31659 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 40535 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 39619 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 44044 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oksana Markarova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Kyiv Oblast
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 27058 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 44733 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 64652 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 96888 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 111679 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Bild

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4890 views

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, 11 people were injured, 5 of whom were hospitalized. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires, and destruction of facades were recorded in several districts of the capital.

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires, and destruction of facades have been recorded in several districts of the capital. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Currently, the number of victims of the attack has increased to 11 people.

- Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram.

Operational information regarding the enemy shelling as of 04:00

Emergency responders managed to rescue 4 people, including a child and a person with limited mobility. As a result of the combined strike, residential buildings were damaged.

Shevchenkivskyi district: a 14-story residential building was damaged. Apartments on the 4th-5th floors were on fire. The fire has been extinguished. Medics provided assistance to one person on site.

Solomianskyi district: debris fell on a 25-story residential building, causing the external insulation to catch fire and partial destruction of the facade from the 1st to the 3rd floor. Parked cars were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. Medics provided assistance to two people on site.

At another address, debris fell on a 17-story residential building - without further ignition.

A hit was also recorded in a garage near a residential building in the private sector. A fire broke out, and its liquidation is ongoing.

Sviatoshynskyi district: a hit in the entrance of a 3-story residential building. A fire broke out on the 2nd floor, rescuers saved a child. Another person sought medical attention. The body of a deceased person was unblocked from under the debris. The fire has been extinguished, and debris removal is ongoing.

Dniprovskyi district: a hit in a 10-story residential building caused the destruction of the 6th-7th floors. The fire has been extinguished. 3 people were rescued from the 7th floor, including a person with limited mobility. Structural dismantling is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes. There are casualties, including a child. Also, as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a man died.

Three wounded and 52 evacuated after night attack on Kyiv region - OVA29.11.25, 02:28 • 1200 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sviatoshynskyi District
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Solomyansky district
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv