Three wounded and 52 evacuated after night attack on Kyiv region - OVA

On the night of Saturday, November 29, Russia attacked the Kyiv region. In Brovary, an apartment building and a private house were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. There are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

The enemy is massively attacking Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements, people's homes are under attack. - Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, in Brovary district, multi-story and private houses were damaged, and a fire broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative. 52 people, including three children, were evacuated from the damaged multi-story building.

Three victims, one of whom was hospitalized to BBKL. All necessary assistance is being provided. - Ihor Sapozhko's post reads.

"52 residents were evacuated from two entrances, including 3 children, the rest of the people left on their own," he added.

Recall

On the night of November 29, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. In several districts of the capital, as a result of the strikes, damage to multi-story buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded. Previously, seven people were injured, including a child.