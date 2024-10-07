The police showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the territory of Kyiv region

It is known that three private houses, a warehouse, and two cars were damaged. There is no information about the victims.

UNN writes with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

According to law enforcement, the Russian attack damaged three private houses, a warehouse, and two cars.

There is no information about the wounded.

Investigative teams and other specialized services continue to work at the site.

Recall

In Solomyansky district of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a firecaused by the fall of rocket debris. The debris also fell near an apartment building and a supermarket, with no casualties.

The fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy at night and in the morning to attack the capital of Ukrainewill be examined by experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, KCMA reported.

Kyiv region suffered a missile and drone attack at night and in the morning: no casualties, debris from downed targets fell in 4 districts