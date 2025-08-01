Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 27567 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 46393 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 124218 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 68378 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 73536 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 69877 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 240169 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 277212 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113759 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97917 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.2m/s
73%
746mm
Popular news
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 10776 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 25867 views
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 15PhotoJuly 31, 04:52 PM • 6328 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 6180 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio07:21 PM • 11944 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 25895 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 27571 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 240170 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 277213 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 202902 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 6214 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 25895 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 133515 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 194303 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 249405 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
WhatsApp

Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

US President Donald Trump confirmed the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation after a 10-day period, expressing doubt about their effectiveness. He noted that he regrets the losses of Russians, but the US should not be involved in the war.

Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia

US President Donald Trump confirmed that sanctions would be imposed against Russia after the 10-day period. At the same time, he is not sure that this will affect the situation with the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's speech at the White House.

I think what Russia is doing is disgusting. It's disgusting. This is Biden's war. It's not my war, but I said: if I come to power, I will try to stop all this. But what Russia is doing is very sad.

- said Donald Trump.

The head of the White House added that he was sorry that more Russians were dying than Ukrainians, but the US should not be involved in this war.

"By the way, I made a deal with NATO, according to which NATO pays us for this. So, yes - we will impose sanctions. Although I don't know if sanctions affect him (Putin - ed.). They are already well acquainted with sanctions. I know about sanctions better than anyone - and about tariffs, and about everything else. I don't know if it really affects, but we will do it," Trump said.

Context

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and that he could shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that a phone conversation took place this week between the American side and high-ranking Russian officials to find ways to peace in Ukraine. However, no progress was made.

The US President does not give up hope of reaching an agreement and stopping Russia's aggressive military actions in Ukraine. Recently, information appeared that the US expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. In particular, the United States informed the UN Security Council about this on Thursday, July 31.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
United Nations Security Council
NATO
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine