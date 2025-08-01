Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia

US President Donald Trump confirmed that sanctions would be imposed against Russia after the 10-day period. At the same time, he is not sure that this will affect the situation with the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's speech at the White House.

I think what Russia is doing is disgusting. It's disgusting. This is Biden's war. It's not my war, but I said: if I come to power, I will try to stop all this. But what Russia is doing is very sad. - said Donald Trump.

The head of the White House added that he was sorry that more Russians were dying than Ukrainians, but the US should not be involved in this war.

"By the way, I made a deal with NATO, according to which NATO pays us for this. So, yes - we will impose sanctions. Although I don't know if sanctions affect him (Putin - ed.). They are already well acquainted with sanctions. I know about sanctions better than anyone - and about tariffs, and about everything else. I don't know if it really affects, but we will do it," Trump said.

Context

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and that he could shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that a phone conversation took place this week between the American side and high-ranking Russian officials to find ways to peace in Ukraine. However, no progress was made.

The US President does not give up hope of reaching an agreement and stopping Russia's aggressive military actions in Ukraine. Recently, information appeared that the US expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. In particular, the United States informed the UN Security Council about this on Thursday, July 31.