Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire are in demand. At the same time, he emphasized that the demands voiced by Russia in June 2024 remain valid, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

We need a lasting and strong peace on good basic principles that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine. Probably, those negotiators from the Ukrainian side are right, who carefully, by the way, but put forward the idea that we need to talk about European security as a whole - Putin said.

Putin stated that negotiations with Ukraine are currently in demand. At the same time, he added that if Kyiv believes that now is not the time for negotiations, then Moscow is ready to wait.

The dictator generally positively assessed the negotiations that took place in Istanbul. He also stressed that the demands Russia made to Ukraine in June 2024 remain unchanged.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian side demanded that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territory of the so-called "DPR", "LPR", Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Also, Ukraine had to commit not to join NATO and remain a non-aligned state.

Putin also stated that during the exchange of bodies of the dead, Russia handed over thousands of bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, while receiving only dozens of bodies of Russian soldiers.

The Russian leader, moreover, called his power legitimate, and the Ukrainian power illegitimate.

Addition

Russian officials are delaying high-level talks between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that Russia is only imitating interest in negotiations to buy time.