Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1 1 August 2025

From August 1, Ukraine reinstates the payment of full fines for violations of the requirements for the use of RRO/PRRO and introduces an open banking system, UNN reports.

Return of full fines for RRO

Today, August 1, the transitional period ended, during which a reduced amount of fines for violations of RRO/PRRO application rules was in effect.

In 2023, after the controlling authorities regained the right to fully apply penalties, the state temporarily reduced their size to 25% and 50% to adapt businesses to the new conditions. This concerned violations of the requirements of points 1 and 2 of Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine No. 265/95-VR.

From now on, these relaxations lose their force, and fines for non-use of RRO and non-issuance of checks will be collected in full.

100% – of the value of goods (works, services) for the first violation;

150% – of the value for each subsequent violation.

The State Tax Service urged business entities to ensure compliance with the established rules for settlements in trade, public catering, and services. In particular:

use only registered RROs, PRROs, or settlement books;

make settlements for the full amount of the value of goods or services;

issue appropriate settlement documents (in paper or electronic form) to buyers.

Open banking

From August 1, an open banking system is being introduced in Ukraine.

The National Bank explained that open banking involves the secure and structured exchange of data between payment service providers through specialized interfaces (APIs), which are transmitted exclusively with the user's consent to obtain information from the user's account (balance, transaction history) and initiate a payment operation.

The implementation of open banking in Ukraine will contribute to the development of fintech, the introduction of innovations in the payment sphere, increased competition, and, as a result, improved quality of existing and creation of new payment services and products. In addition, it will ensure compliance with the requirements for Ukraine's accession to SEPA and entry into the European Union.

The subjects of open banking are:

account servicing payment service providers (ASPSPs): banks and non-bank payment service providers where user accounts are opened. They provide third-party payment service providers (PISP / AISP) with access to user accounts through specialized interfaces (APIs);

third-party payment service providers (PISP / AISP): banks and other payment service providers that have received authorization to provide non-financial payment services from the National Bank of Ukraine. They provide non-financial payment services to users;

users: individuals and legal entities. They provide the account servicing payment service provider (ASPSP) with consent for third-party payment service providers (PISP / AISP) to access their account for the purpose of receiving non-financial services;

technological operators of payment services: legal entities that have obtained the right to provide operational, informational, and other technological services within open banking. If necessary, payment service providers can engage technological operators to ensure electronic interaction in open banking and data exchange through specialized interfaces (API).

New deferrals from mobilization in "Reserve+"

The Ministry of Defense reported that new types of deferrals from mobilization are planned to be launched in the "Reserve+" application in late July - early August. These include the following categories:

scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers of higher and vocational education - if data about them is available in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education;

citizens who have a spouse with a disability of group 1 or 2 - provided that this status is confirmed by data from the Ministry of Social Policy, the Pension Fund, and the State Civil Registry Office.

35 types of deferral will be available online in Reserve+: when

For which categories are deferrals currently available through "Reserve+":

for people with temporary unfitness based on the results of the Military Medical Commission;

for families where the wife or husband is military and they have a child under 18 years old;

for people with disabilities who have a valid disability pension certificate;

for students, postgraduate students, and doctoral students who are pursuing education in a sequential manner. For example, after a bachelor's degree, they obtain a master's degree. Or after a master's degree, they study for a postgraduate degree;

for large families, namely families with three minor children in a common marriage.

One-time cash payment for Ukraine's Independence Day: who can receive it

The Pension Fund reports that this year, for Ukraine's Independence Day, payments are provided to war veterans, persons with disabilities due to war, family members of fallen (deceased) Defenders of Ukraine, as well as other categories of citizens who are entitled to it according to legislation.

In 2025, a one-time cash payment for Ukraine's Independence Day to war veterans and some other categories of citizens is provided in amounts from UAH 450 to UAH 3100, namely:

UAH 450 — to war participants and former prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, other places of forced detention, persons who were forcibly taken for forced labor, children of partisans, underground fighters, other participants in the struggle against the National Socialist regime in the enemy's rear;

UAH 650 — to family members of fallen (deceased) war veterans, whose status is established in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection", family members of fallen (deceased) Defenders of Ukraine, wives (husbands) of deceased persons with disabilities due to war who have not remarried, wives (husbands) of deceased combatants, war participants and victims of Nazi persecution, recognized during their lifetime as persons with disabilities due to general illness, work injury and other reasons, who have not remarried;

UAH 1,000 — to combatants, affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity and former underage (who were under 18 years old at the time of imprisonment) prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, other places of forced detention, as well as children born in the specified places of forced detention of their parents;

UAH 3,100 — to persons who have special merits to the Motherland;

persons with disabilities due to war and former minor (who were under 14 years old at the time of imprisonment) prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, other places of forced detention, recognized as persons with disabilities due to general illness, work injury and other reasons:

Group I — UAH 3,100;

Group II — UAH 2,900;

Group III — UAH 2,700.

Pensioners who are entitled to assistance for Independence Day will receive the payment in August (together with their pension) automatically (without additional application).

Those who are serving will receive the payment at their place of service from their employer (military unit) based on an application submitted to the Pension Fund of Ukraine for financing the Independence Day payment.

If a person is not a pensioner/is not serving, assistance for Independence Day will be provided based on an application from the person entitled to such payment.

Methods of submitting an application:

in person, by contacting the chosen service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or the administrative services center at the declared / registered place of residence (stay);

by mail – to the address of the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

online – through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, with the imposition of a qualified electronic signature.

"Diia" launches "Veteran PRO" with key services for veterans: what is envisioned