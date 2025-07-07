$41.730.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Diia" launches "Veteran PRO" with key services for veterans: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The digital space "Veteran PRO" has been launched in "Diia" for veterans and their families, combining key services. Among the available services are finding a support specialist, veteran sports, "eOselia" (housing program), "eVidnovlennia" (restoration program), establishing disability status, and applying for subsidies.

In "Diia", a digital space with key services for veterans, "Veteran PRO", has been launched, and an expansion of their list is expected soon, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A new digital space has been launched in Diia - "Veteran PRO"

- Fedorov wrote.

"Veteran PRO", according to him, is a digital space for veterans and their families, "where all key services are collected." "No queues or bureaucracy - everything on your smartphone. This is about respect, humanity, and accessibility of digital services for our defenders," he noted.

How to use and what services are available

To use "Veteran PRO", according to Fedorov, you need to:

  • download or update "Diia" - authorize;
    • in the Services section, open Veteran PRO;
      • select the desired service.

        What services are already available in Veteran PRO:

        • finding a specialist for accompanying veterans and demobilized persons;
          • veteran sports;
            • "eOselia";
              • "eRecovery";
                • establishing the status of a person with a disability due to war;
                  • submitting a subsidy application.

                    This is just the beginning. The next step is to expand the list of services so that veterans can quickly receive services and interact with the state in a few clicks

                    - Fedorov noted.

                    Addition

                    According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, there are currently over 1.3 million veterans in Ukraine. 

                    SocietyWar
                    Mykhailo Fedorov
                    Ukraine
