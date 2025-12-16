Scheme to embezzle UAH 15.5 million uncovered in military unit in Kyiv region

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
03:35 PM • 3106 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 8288 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 14933 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 18357 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 20057 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 25318 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 22370 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22791 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 30004 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21924 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 10433 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 18762 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 20042 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 9250 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 14674 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 5250 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 14956 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 20327 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 68398 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 63719 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40886 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57943 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 58073 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61770 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 96559 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Scheme to embezzle UAH 15.5 million uncovered in military unit in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

A scheme to embezzle budget funds by military officials and civilians has been uncovered in the Kyiv region, causing UAH 15.5 million in damages to the state. The accountant of the military unit processed fictitious payments to civilians who were not on the personnel lists.

Scheme to embezzle UAH 15.5 million uncovered in military unit in Kyiv region

A large-scale criminal scheme for the appropriation of budget funds, organized by military officials and civilians, has been exposed in a military unit in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) press service, writes UNN.

The unit is currently temporarily deployed in Donetsk region, but the "paper" military personnel live in Kyiv region, some are even wanted by the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC)

- the message says.

According to the investigation, the accountant of the military unit found civilians to whom he promised work in the unit. The "clients" provided him with a package of documents, including their bank cards and personal payment details. Fictitious payments and additional remuneration of UAH 100,000 were credited to their accounts monthly. At the same time, the accountant did not officially register anyone, but gave a small part of the payments allegedly "for using the cards."

To implement the scheme, the data of the "fighters" were artificially entered into accounting statements, which were then submitted to the banking institution. However, they were not on the personnel lists of the military unit.

As a result of such illegal actions, the state suffered losses of UAH 15.5 million.

"Laundered" over UAH 578 million on defense contracts: law enforcement detained the organizers of the "scheme"15.12.25, 12:31 • 2768 views

Currently, five "clients" have been notified of suspicion: misappropriation of another's property by deception on an especially large scale, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); complicity in exceeding official powers by a military official, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment of up to 15 years of imprisonment.

A separate proceeding has been opened against the accountant.

Suspicions are being prepared for three more civilians who used the scheme.

SAP to appeal the overturning of the verdict against ex-investigators caught taking a $50,000 bribe16.12.25, 15:06 • 2032 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Bank card
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast