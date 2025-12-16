Scheme to embezzle UAH 15.5 million uncovered in military unit in Kyiv region

A large-scale criminal scheme for the appropriation of budget funds, organized by military officials and civilians, has been exposed in a military unit in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) press service, writes UNN.

The unit is currently temporarily deployed in Donetsk region, but the "paper" military personnel live in Kyiv region, some are even wanted by the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) - the message says.

According to the investigation, the accountant of the military unit found civilians to whom he promised work in the unit. The "clients" provided him with a package of documents, including their bank cards and personal payment details. Fictitious payments and additional remuneration of UAH 100,000 were credited to their accounts monthly. At the same time, the accountant did not officially register anyone, but gave a small part of the payments allegedly "for using the cards."

To implement the scheme, the data of the "fighters" were artificially entered into accounting statements, which were then submitted to the banking institution. However, they were not on the personnel lists of the military unit.

As a result of such illegal actions, the state suffered losses of UAH 15.5 million.

Currently, five "clients" have been notified of suspicion: misappropriation of another's property by deception on an especially large scale, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); complicity in exceeding official powers by a military official, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment of up to 15 years of imprisonment.

A separate proceeding has been opened against the accountant.

Suspicions are being prepared for three more civilians who used the scheme.

