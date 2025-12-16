$42.250.05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
United States
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Diia (service)

Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

There is no certified organization in Ukraine that has the right to determine the originality of parts for Mi-8MT helicopters, which led to the seizure of weapons and the return of two helicopters to military units without combat capability. This creates a technical, legal, and security vacuum, jeopardizing the country's defense capabilities.

Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts

In Ukraine, there is no certified organization for the maintenance and repair of Mi-8MT helicopters that would have the authority to determine the authenticity of parts for these helicopters. This gap in the defense aviation system became the basis for the opening of criminal proceedings and the seizure of weapons of two military helicopters, the blocking of warranty procedures, and the return of two helicopters to military units in a non-combat state, writes UNN.

There is no one to determine the authenticity of parts for Mi helicopters

Currently, there is no certified organization in Ukraine for the maintenance and repair of Mi-8MT helicopters that would have the authority to install or confirm the authenticity of parts for these helicopters. Apparently, this situation arose due to the fact that the developer and manufacturer of these helicopters is Russian, and therefore any cooperation with them is excluded.

At the same time, the absence of an authorized body creates a technical, legal, and security vacuum, which has already led to the blocking of equipment modernization and jeopardized the country's defense capability. After all, two helicopters that were in military units and performed combat missions, due to legal loopholes after a scheduled overhaul, lost their weapons and returned to the army disarmed.

It is obvious that without a certified organization, any "expert opinions" on the authenticity of parts turn into subjective assumptions that can become the basis for making decisions that harm defense capabilities, and also form the basis of criminal cases.

Modernization of helicopters and sudden "doubts" about parts

In early 2024, the enterprise "MS Avia-Grade" fulfilled a state contract for equipping two Mi-8MT helicopters with combat systems, electronics, and protection systems. After modernization, the helicopters passed technical and flight tests and were accepted by military units. One of the helicopters successfully performed combat missions, the other was on constant combat duty.

Later, the helicopters were transferred for scheduled overhaul to another enterprise – "Aviakon" – to increase their flight resource. It was there, without the participation of representatives of "MS Avia-Grade", despite existing warranty obligations (the installed systems were under warranty from the supplier), that the installed weapon systems were dismantled and disassembled. After that, claims appeared about the alleged inauthenticity of the equipment installed during the modernization of the helicopters.

However, the comparison of the disassembled weapon systems was carried out not according to the current Ukrainian DSTU documentation, but according to Soviet and Russian GOSTs. It should be noted that Ukrainian state standards were approved back in 2023.

"MS Avia-Grade" explained that the parts it installed comply with Ukrainian documentation, but differ from the Russian GOST. Apparently, that is why they decided to declare them "inauthentic."

In fact, according to this principle, any modernization of Soviet-era military equipment currently used by the military at the front can be questioned.

Why it is impossible to verify the authenticity of Mi-8 parts in Ukraine

As mentioned above, the only institution that could officially confirm the compliance of parts of Soviet-type aircraft is the developer from Russia. This company can carry out author's supervision and has original serial and repair documentation.

After the start of the war with Russia, Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing enterprises had to adapt, develop their own documentation, and work according to Ukrainian standards to be able to repair and modernize the equipment inherited from the Soviet Union, as well as that purchased from Russia earlier. Therefore, no Ukrainian enterprise can legitimately carry out authentication.

Our enterprise cannot verify authenticity during incoming inspection due to the absence of available and current serial or repair documentation for these products from the developer/manufacturer, who carries out direct author's supervision and is located in the aggressor country and is subject to sanctions.

- explained "MS Avia-Grade."

Seizure of weapons, denial of warranty, and loss of combat capability

Despite the absence of any legal grounds for assessing authenticity, investigators of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU opened criminal proceedings and seized the weapons installed on the helicopters. Representatives of "MS Avia-Grade" were not allowed access to the equipment, technical documentation was not requested, and warranty procedures were blocked. Apparently, no work was done with the equipment supplier either.

In particular, investigators probably still have not asked the supplier about what equipment was supplied and was under warranty from him.

As a result, two helicopters returned to military units disarmed and unable to perform combat missions after overhaul.

The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage15.12.25, 15:38 • 66166 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologiesPublications
Sanctions
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Mi-8
Ukraine