Germany handed over two promised Patriot systems and the ninth IRIS-T to Ukraine – Pistorius

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
03:35 PM • 1558 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 6768 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 14151 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 17580 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 19437 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 25002 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 22179 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22727 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29949 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21904 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 9094 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 17816 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 18357 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 7442 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 13012 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 4000 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 13790 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 19139 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 67817 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 63164 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40613 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57703 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57836 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61547 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 96338 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Germany handed over two promised Patriot systems and the ninth IRIS-T to Ukraine – Pistorius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Germany has completed the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system to Ukraine, strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky. The total amount of German aid to Ukraine next year will reach 11.5 billion euros, which is a new record.

Germany handed over two promised Patriot systems and the ninth IRIS-T to Ukraine – Pistorius

Germany has completed the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system, significantly strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the opening of the 32nd meeting in the "Ramstein" format, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Bundeswehr, the supply of Patriot systems was made possible thanks to cooperation with Norwegian partners. In addition to air defense systems, Berlin is preparing a large-scale reinforcement of aviation weapons and financial support for defense procurement.

Next year, we will further expand our support for Ukraine. The total amount of our aid will reach 11.5 billion euros – a new record. Increasing our support sends a clear signal: Germany stands with Ukraine 

– emphasized Boris Pistorius.

Among the key points of assistance for 2026, the minister highlighted:

  • Missiles: transfer of a significant number of AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles from German stocks.
    • Funding: allocation of $700 million through the PURL mechanism for the purchase of ammunition and weapons from US warehouses.
      • Joint production: launching facilities for the production of drones directly in Ukraine with the participation of German defense companies.

        Since our last UDCG meeting, we have significantly strengthened Ukraine's air defense, including through the delivery of two Patriot systems promised in August, which was also made possible thanks to our Norwegian partners, and through the delivery of the ninth IRIS-T system 

        – added Pistorius.

        The minister also thanked the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland for their quick coordination of PURL package financing, which allows for prompt satisfaction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for weapons.

        Recall

        The 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format took place on December 16.

        During the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs $60 billion in foreign aid for defense in 2026.

        Stepan Haftko

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        NATO
        MIM-104 Patriot
        IRIS-T
        Boris Pistorius
        Norway
        Netherlands
        United States
        Ukraine
        Denys Shmyhal
        Poland