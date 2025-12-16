Germany handed over two promised Patriot systems and the ninth IRIS-T to Ukraine – Pistorius

Germany has completed the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system, significantly strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the opening of the 32nd meeting in the "Ramstein" format, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Bundeswehr, the supply of Patriot systems was made possible thanks to cooperation with Norwegian partners. In addition to air defense systems, Berlin is preparing a large-scale reinforcement of aviation weapons and financial support for defense procurement.

Next year, we will further expand our support for Ukraine. The total amount of our aid will reach 11.5 billion euros – a new record. Increasing our support sends a clear signal: Germany stands with Ukraine – emphasized Boris Pistorius.

Among the key points of assistance for 2026, the minister highlighted:

Missiles: transfer of a significant number of AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles from German stocks.

Funding: allocation of $700 million through the PURL mechanism for the purchase of ammunition and weapons from US warehouses.

Joint production: launching facilities for the production of drones directly in Ukraine with the participation of German defense companies.

Since our last UDCG meeting, we have significantly strengthened Ukraine's air defense, including through the delivery of two Patriot systems promised in August, which was also made possible thanks to our Norwegian partners, and through the delivery of the ninth IRIS-T system – added Pistorius.

The minister also thanked the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland for their quick coordination of PURL package financing, which allows for prompt satisfaction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for weapons.

Recall

The 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format took place on December 16.

During the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs $60 billion in foreign aid for defense in 2026.