$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
10:57 AM • 1148 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 1190 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 7540 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 14392 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 14615 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 18552 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 26490 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 20619 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16514 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12381 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
84%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 16624 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 14350 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 13576 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 19714 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 6856 views
Publications
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 2812 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 58851 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 54616 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 61224 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 108240 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Poland
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 36724 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 53864 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 54243 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 58082 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 92762 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Shahed-136
Coca-Cola

Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

Belgium opposed the European Commission's proposals to unblock a €210 billion loan for Ukraine, financed by frozen Russian assets. This dashes the EU's hopes for a deal before the leaders' summit, as Belgium considers the guarantees provided insufficient.

Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico

Belgium on Monday opposed the European Commission's proposed concessions to unblock a €210 billion loan for Ukraine, financed by frozen Russian assets, dashing EU hopes of reaching an agreement before Thursday's leaders' summit, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Two days before the summit, the European Commission is making a final push to convince EU member states to support the loan so that billions of euros from Russian reserves held at the Euroclear bank in Brussels can be released to support Ukraine's war-torn economy.

"27 EU envoys will continue discussions on the scheme later on Tuesday," amid talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine making some progress during a meeting of Western leaders and US envoys in Berlin on Monday, the publication writes.

After several days of negotiations on the assets, the European Commission on Monday proposed legal changes to its proposal to ensure political support from Belgium.

It's increasingly difficult, but "there are still a few days": Kallas still calls "reparation loan" the most likely option for Ukraine despite resistance15.12.25, 11:07 • 2766 views

According to the latest text seen by the publication, they had "legal guarantees that in any scenario, Belgium could receive up to 210 billion euros if it faced legal claims or retaliatory measures from Russia." It also stated that "no money should be given to Ukraine until EU countries provide financial guarantees covering at least 50 percent of the payment."

As a further concession, "the European Commission has instructed all EU countries to terminate their bilateral investment agreements with Russia so that Belgium is not left alone to deal with retaliation from Moscow," the publication writes.

"But Belgium said the assurances were not enough during a meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday evening," four EU diplomats said.

"There will be no agreement before the European Council meeting," an EU diplomat said.

The Belgian government has been reluctant to use Russian assets due to fears that it would have to repay the full amount if Russia tried to reclaim the money. But a further complication was that four other countries – Italy, Malta, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic – backed Belgium's demand to explore alternative financing for Ukraine, such as joint debt.

Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico13.12.25, 09:54 • 10752 views

While France continues to publicly support the frozen assets plan – the country's European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said in Brussels on Tuesday that Paris supports it – a person close to French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris is "neutral" on whether Europe should use Moscow's billions or turn to Eurobonds to finance Ukraine.

Proponents of the scheme, such as Germany, are reportedly insisting that there is no real alternative to using Russian assets. They say that joint debt is impossible because it requires unanimity, meaning that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has long been skeptical of supporting Ukraine, could block the initiative.

"Let's not fool ourselves. If we fail to do this, the European Union's ability to act will be severely damaged for years, if not longer," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday.

Refusal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will harm the EU - Merz16.12.25, 11:07 • 1884 views

But this, the publication notes, is not convincing for all EU countries. Critics argue that Germany is pushing for the use of Russian assets because it is ideologically opposed to joint EU debt.

"The narrative is that Hungary is against joint debt [for Ukraine]. The reality is that the frugal are against joint debt," an EU diplomat said.

Belgian PM De Wever does not rule out legal action over EU decision on Russian assets in Euroclear11.12.25, 11:28 • 3030 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
Malta
France
Belgium
Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Italy
Germany
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Berlin