Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 01:49 AM • 10879 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 21975 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 28103 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 27152 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 31917 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 37983 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 42531 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 49902 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 38091 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24811 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4m/s
65%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargoDecember 13, 01:18 AM • 15490 views
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out02:28 AM • 5178 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhoto02:48 AM • 11939 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideo04:32 AM • 14402 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 10597 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 21625 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 42536 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 37571 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 49903 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 82625 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Joe Biden
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Odesa Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 37571 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 28291 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 58966 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 49187 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 53945 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Italy, Belgium, Malta, and Bulgaria have opposed the EU's plan to transfer 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. They are calling on the European Commission to consider alternative options for financial assistance, such as joint EU debt.

Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Italy, along with two other countries, supports Belgium in opposing the EU's plan to send Ukraine 210 billion euros of frozen Russian state assets – now four countries are calling on the European Commission to explore alternative options, Politico reports, citing an internal document, writes UNN.

Details

"Rome's intervention, the EU's third-largest country by population and votes, less than a week before a crucial meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, undermines the European Commission's hopes of finalizing an agreement on the plan," the publication states.

The European Commission insists that EU member states reach an agreement at the European Council summit on December 18-19 so that billions of euros from Russian reserves held at the Euroclear bank in Belgium can be released to support Kyiv's war-torn economy.

The Belgian government is holding back amid fears that it will have to repay the full amount if Russia manages to get the money back, but "so far it lacks a heavyweight ally ahead of the December summit," the publication writes.

Now Italy has shaken the diplomatic dynamic by developing a document with Belgium, Malta, and Bulgaria, calling on the European Commission to explore alternative options for using Russian assets to keep Ukraine afloat in the coming years.

- the publication reports.

The four countries stated that they "invite the European Commission and the Council of the EU to continue exploring and discussing alternative options in accordance with EU law and international law, with predictable parameters that present significantly lower risks, to meet Ukraine's financial needs, based on an EU credit line or transitional solutions."

The four countries are referring to a "plan B" to issue joint EU debt to finance Ukraine in the coming years.

- the publication writes.

However, this idea, as stated, has its problems. Critics note that it will exacerbate the high debt burden of Italy and France and requires unanimity, which means it can be vetoed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who supports the Kremlin, the publication writes.

"The four countries, even if joined by pro-Kremlin Hungary and Slovakia, will not be able to create a blocking minority, but their public criticism undermines the European Commission's hopes of reaching a political agreement next week," the publication states.

Although Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has always supported sanctions against Russia, the government coalition she leads is divided on supporting Ukraine, the publication notes.

The country's far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has taken a Russia-friendly stance and supported US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine.

EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets12.12.25, 20:15 • 28119 views

Expressing additional criticism, "the four countries expressed skepticism that the European Commission is using emergency powers to revise existing sanctions rules and keep frozen Russian assets in the long term."

Despite voting for this step to maintain EU unity, they said they feared further use of Russian assets themselves.

"This vote in no way implies a decision on the possible use of frozen Russian assets, which must be taken at the level of leaders," the four countries wrote.

The legal mechanism for long-term freezing aims to reduce the likelihood that pro-Kremlin European countries such as Hungary and Slovakia will return frozen funds to Russia.

Officials argue that this workaround undermines the Kremlin's chances of unfreezing assets as part of a post-war peace settlement, and therefore strengthens the EU's separate plan to use these funds.

However, the four countries wrote that the legal provision "implies very far-reaching legal, financial, procedural, and institutional consequences that may extend far beyond this specific case."

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
Council of the European Union
Giorgia Meloni
European Commission
Donald Trump
Brussels
Malta
France
Belgium
Bulgaria
Italy
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán