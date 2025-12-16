Refusal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will harm the EU - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that refusing to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would cause enormous damage to the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

If we fail to cope with this task, the European Union's ability to act will be severely limited for many years, if not longer. - Merz said.

He called on EU member states to find a way to share the risks associated with using Russian assets to prevent a serious deterioration of the European Union's reputation.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that there is still no agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. He pointed to sharp differences between the positions of Europe and the United States.