04:11 PM • 212 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 6406 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 10728 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 16526 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 19928 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 21278 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 25950 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 22751 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22935 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 30142 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 11573 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 19963 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 22266 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 10796 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 16892 views
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 7984 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 17480 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 22854 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 69675 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 64929 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 41455 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 58478 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 58577 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 62250 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 97016 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Ukraine has returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation. Also, 15 Ukrainians, most of whom are mobility-impaired, have returned from the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories as part of family reunification.

Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.

Ukraine has managed to return another 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in Russia. This was announced by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets after a meeting with Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, as well as with the heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross missions in Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports.

Another 45 citizens have been returned to their homeland — these are individuals who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation. We are working to bring all Ukrainians home.

- Lubinets emphasized.

Also, according to him, a procedure for mutual family reunification was carried out. 15 of our citizens, most of whom are mobility-impaired, returned to Ukraine from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

For example, they ensured the return of a 56-year-old woman who had a stroke and is mobility-impaired. Since 2022, she has been forced to stay in Russia. Her daughter contacted the Ombudsman's Office with a request for help with her departure. Today, mother and daughter will see each other for the first time in almost 4 years.

Let's add

Lubinets also briefly spoke about other results of the meeting:

🔘 2000 parcels with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as letters from relatives, were handed over;

🔘 agreements were reached on the verification of persons missing under special circumstances and lists were handed over;

🔘 lists of a separate category of citizens were handed over: seriously wounded and seriously ill;

🔘 the issue of the return of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians was discussed separately and lists were handed over;

🔘 the issue of Ukrainian prisoners of war convicted in the Russian Federation was discussed and a list was handed over;

🔘 a number of other humanitarian issues were discussed.

Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year13.12.25, 15:58 • 56592 views

Antonina Tumanova

