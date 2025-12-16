Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.

Ukraine has managed to return another 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in Russia. This was announced by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets after a meeting with Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, as well as with the heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross missions in Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports.

Another 45 citizens have been returned to their homeland — these are individuals who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation. We are working to bring all Ukrainians home. - Lubinets emphasized.

Also, according to him, a procedure for mutual family reunification was carried out. 15 of our citizens, most of whom are mobility-impaired, returned to Ukraine from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

For example, they ensured the return of a 56-year-old woman who had a stroke and is mobility-impaired. Since 2022, she has been forced to stay in Russia. Her daughter contacted the Ombudsman's Office with a request for help with her departure. Today, mother and daughter will see each other for the first time in almost 4 years.

Let's add

Lubinets also briefly spoke about other results of the meeting:

🔘 2000 parcels with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as letters from relatives, were handed over;

🔘 agreements were reached on the verification of persons missing under special circumstances and lists were handed over;

🔘 lists of a separate category of citizens were handed over: seriously wounded and seriously ill;

🔘 the issue of the return of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians was discussed separately and lists were handed over;

🔘 the issue of Ukrainian prisoners of war convicted in the Russian Federation was discussed and a list was handed over;

🔘 a number of other humanitarian issues were discussed.

Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year